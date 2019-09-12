ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Simplified visa process to visit St Petersburg launches in October

St. Petersburg is known for its famous drawbridges.
St. Petersburg is known for its famous drawbridges. Source: TASS/Scanpix
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, on Thursday, confirmed the list of countries whose citizens will be able to visit St. Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast with a free electronic visa from Oct 1.

Citizens of 53 countries will be able to visit the region, RIA Novosti reported on Thursday. But so far the list has not been published to the media. However, Estonia is one of the countries on the list.

A similar scheme was introduced for 53 countries on July 1 for Russia's Far East and Kaliningrad Oblast. If the list for St Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast is the same it will include all EU countries, except the United Kingdom. The United States is also not on the list.

The visa can be applied for here and there is a full list of applicable countries on the website.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had already signed a decree in July to allow travel to St. Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast with an electronic visa from October 1, but the list of countries was not given.

An application for an electronic visa must be submitted on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs not later than four days before travel. The visa is valid for up to 30 calendar days, but it can only be used to stay for up to eight days in Russia, ERR's Russian portal reported.

There is no charge for an electronic visa.

Editor: Helen Wright

russiavisast petersburg


