Nationalist demonstration in Tallinn demands 'Est-exit'

A demonstration in Tallinn protesting Estonia's membership of the European Union took place on Saturday, Baltic News Service reports.

The demonstration kicked off at 3 p.m. local time, in Vabaduse Väjlak (Freedom Square) and was organized by a nationalist group, BNS reports.

The demonstrators want the results of the 2003 referendum which led to Estonia's accession to the EU the following year, to be annulled, with Estonian then leaving the union.

The 2003 referendum saw just under 67 percent of those polled vote yes to joining the EU, with 33 percent voting no.

Attendance estimates for the demonstration were not reported.

The rally was the second in central Tallinn on Saturday. Earlier in the afternoon, a demonstration in nearby Hirve Park which attracted a couple of hundred attendees called for the resignation of Jüri Ratas and his government.