ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Toom surprised EKRE voted with Centre on Estonian language bill ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR. ERR News
Yana Toom
Yana Toom Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

MEP Yana Toom, a member of the Centre Party's board, said it is noteworthy the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) voted in the Riigikogu with the Centre Party, against the draft Estonian-language version of the Reform Party's education bill.

"It was very surprising to me that we got 18 votes against [the bill] from EKRE. It's really very surprising," Toom told ERR on Thursday. "Isamaa did not vote and EKRE was against! And that is a surprise," She added. Only one EKRE member did not vote with Centre against the bill.

A bill by the Reform Party, which sought to give the government the task of making Estonian school education unified and only in Estonian-language, failed Tuesday in the Riigikogu, with 32 votes in favor and 44 against. It was supported only by the Reform Party faction, with a majority of MPs from the Centre Party and the EKRE and three Social Democratic Party (SDE) members voting against. Other members abstained from voting.

Several politicians called the bill, along with the Centre Party, a trap set up by the ruling coalition for Isamaa and EKRE, as their deputies voted in favor of a similar bill during the previous parliamentary term.

Since the coalition formed earlier this year, there has been a lot of talk about how EKRE does not work with the rest of the coalition. EKRE has long been a champion of Estonian-only education, whereas Centre has fought to keep Russian as the language of instruction in schools that want it.

On the question of whether this shows a convergence between the Centre Party and the EKRE, Toom said in her view, it showed EKRE's wish to keep the coalition together.

Toom, who is also a member of the European Parliament, said the Reform Party's bill could also be seen as a disagreement within the party.

"For me, this is very short-sighted. Because when we look at Russian support for the Reform Party, it is understandable why the Reform Party has never come up with any Russian agenda - because support is non-existent," Toom said. "But at some point it was almost 14 percent, which would mean that every party would have to think about this community now. If that thinking had happened - then I see no reason at all to come out with such stupidity in the Riigikogu," she said. "If you want the votes of the Russians, you don't do that. But they did. Still, the funny thing is, they were in power for 17 years, they had two ministers of education in a row. But now they're starting to squirm that we need to shut down. "

"By doing so, they are also losing the little Russian support they still had. And that may be the result of some sort of internal strife," Toom said.

Which language children should be taught in at school is a controversial issue in Estonia, never far from the Riigikogu's agenda. Some parties favour all-Estonian education, while others want to see a mix of Russian and Estonian.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

reform partyekreyana toomestonian languageisamaacentre party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
12.09

Tartu University researchers help reveal Scythians' true identity

12.09

Estonia to use part of EU quota refugee money for integration activities

12.09

Outdoor adverts for British artist's exhibition banned in Tallinn

12.09

Air Baltic continues to make losses but still flies on

12.09

Police detain suspect after woman found dead in Viljandi County

Opinion
Business
11.09

2018 civil service pay €1,711 a month, rises highest in local authorities

11.09

Survey: Transferwise top employer pick for students, in diverse list

10.09

Statistics: Exports decreased in July while imports increased

09.09

Ministry of Finance forecasting €69 million more tax revenue for 2019

09.09

Pensions to increase by eight percent in April 2020

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:34

Opinion: The entertainment and educational value of Brexit

16:08

US Air Force transport plane in weekend low-level exercise over Estonia

15:43

Toom surprised EKRE voted with Centre on Estonian language bill

15:28

Minister for Population Affairs meets family values foundation

14:51

Kaljulaid: Ukraine can become the next success story

14:02

Estonian Language lessons to take place onboard Tallinn-Narva trains

13:27

Increasing number of foreign workers seeking help from lawyers

12:45

Daily: Study says Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel could bring Estonia €50 million

12:15

Kersti Sarapuu likely to be next Centre Party Riigikogu grouping leader

11:47

Simplified visa process to visit St. Petersburg launches in October Updated

11:29

President Kersti Kaljulaid on working visit to Ukraine

11:16

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Sept. 13-19

10:56

Public services can soon be accessed using Smart-ID

10:50

Tänak gets off to relatively slow start in Rally Turkey

08:16

Reading corner to be built in Tallinn's Kadriorg

12.09

Tartu University researchers help reveal Scythians' true identity

12.09

Estonia to use part of EU quota refugee money for integration activities

12.09

Outdoor adverts for British artist's exhibition banned in Tallinn

12.09

Air Baltic continues to make losses but still flies on

12.09

Police detain suspect after woman found dead in Viljandi County

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: