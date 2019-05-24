ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

First quarter construction growth slows, up 2 percent on year ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News
Construction in the Ülejõe district of Tartu.
Construction in the Ülejõe district of Tartu. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
Economy

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Friday, in the first quarter of 2019, the total production of Estonian construction businesses in Estonia and foreign countries increased by 2 percent compared to the first quarter of 2018. Overall construction volumes increased due to work done abroad, as construction volumes on the Estonian market decreased on year.

In the first quarter of 2019, the production value of construction businesses amounted to €581 million, of which the production value of building construction totaled €459 million and the production value of civil engineering €122 million. Compared to the first quarter of 2018, building construction volumes increased by 2 percent and civil engineering volumes 3 percent.

The construction volume of Estonian construction businesses in foreign countries nearly doubled compared to the first quarter of 2018, mainly on account of an increased volume of building construction. This growth was likewise supported by civil engineering. Construction volumes in foreign countries accounted for 9 percent of total construction volumes in the first quarter of 2019, up from 5 percent in the first quarter of last year.

On the domestic construction market, construction volumes decreased by 2 percent. On year, construction volumes decreased in new building construction as well as in repair and reconstruction work. Civil engineering, meanwhile, remained level on year.

According to the Register of Construction Works, a total of 1,770 residential buildings were completed in the first quarter of 2019, 232 more than during the same period last year. The majority of residential buildings to be completed were located in Tallinn, followed by municipalities in the capital city's metropolitan area as well as Tartu County.

In the first quarter of 2019, building permits were granted for the construction of 1,585 residential buildings, 4 percent more than in the first quarter of 2018. The most popular type of building was an apartment building.

A total of 280 non-residential buildings were completed in the first quarter of the year as well, with a total useful floor area of 139,600 square meters, marking a decrease in both metrics on year. These buildings included primarily new agricultural and industrial premises.

Growth slowing down as predicted

According to preliminary data of Statistics Estonia reported by ERR News in February, in 2018, the total production value of Estonian construction businesses both in Estonia and abroad reached €3 billion, which is 18 percent more than in 2017. Taking into account only the Estonian construction market, the volume increased by 21 percent.

SEB warned in November 2018, however, that the Estonian construction market could be expected to slow down significantly in the near future.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

constructionstatistics estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
08:58

Man dies after sustaining severe injuries at Eesti Energia oil plant

23.05

Former prime minister: cutting border investment 'very foolish'

23.05

Estonian Lutheran church to get first female provost

23.05

Foreign minister discusses security council ambitions with UN delegation

23.05

Foreign national attack bad, presidential attacks worse, says Martin Helme

23.05

Border construction project needs to be scaled back, says Martin Helme

23.05

Estonia, US sign five-year road map for continued defense cooperation

23.05

State approves proposal to auction off Eesti Teed road maintenance company

Opinion
14:47

Lord Mayor of London to visit Tallinn, focusing on tech and finance

13:40

Kingo reprimanded by Riigikogu committee for not attending meeting

12:43

Estonian government to continue state budget talks on Monday

11:57

Road Administration faced with tough decision on island flight procurement

10:53

First quarter construction growth slows, up 2 percent on year

Business
20.05

Estonia-Finland undersea gas pipeline works starts Monday

20.05

Competition Authority to investigate recent Ida-Viru County blackout

20.05

Gallery: Government convenes in Vihula to discuss state budget strategy

20.05

April industrial producer price index up 1.6 percent on year

18.05

Money laundering shifting away from tax havens to US, UK shell structures

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
15:54

Reinsalu discusses Ukraine with Canadian counterpart

15:26

Russia charges Roxen captain, two weeks after boat was seized

14:47

Lord Mayor of London to visit Tallinn, focusing on tech and finance

13:40

Kingo reprimanded by Riigikogu committee for not attending meeting

12:43

Estonian government to continue state budget talks on Monday

11:57

Road Administration faced with tough decision on island flight procurement

10:53

First quarter construction growth slows, up 2 percent on year

09:48

Latest Digidoc incompatible with screen reader used by limited vision users

09:21

Network operator Elering signs agreement to join Continental Europe grid

08:58

Man dies after sustaining severe injuries at Eesti Energia oil plant

08:29

Poll: Reform, SDE to earn two Estonian seats each in European election

23.05

Former prime minister: cutting border investment 'very foolish'

23.05

New €5 million Chemi-Farm plant opens in Tallinn

23.05

Estonian Lutheran church to get first female provost

23.05

Foreign minister discusses security council ambitions with UN delegation

23.05

Foreign national attack bad, presidential attacks worse, says Martin Helme

23.05

Border construction project needs to be scaled back, says Martin Helme

23.05

Estonia, US sign five-year road map for continued defense cooperation

23.05

State approves proposal to auction off Eesti Teed road maintenance company

23.05

Court leaves Pavel Gammer in custody

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: