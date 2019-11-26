Third quarter construction volumes down following 3.5 years of growth

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Construction in Narva.
Construction in Narva. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Tuesday, in the third quarter of 2019, the total production of Estonian construction companies in Estonia and abroad decreased by 1 percent on year. Similarly to the first half of the year, Estonian companies' construction volumes increased abroad but decreased domestically.

The production value of Estonian construction companies totaled €930 million, of which building construction accounted for €599 million and civil engineering for €331 million. On year, the volume of building construction increased by 1 percent, while the volume of civil engineering decreased by 5 percent.

The construction volumes of Estonian construction companies in foreign countries in the third quarter increased by more than one fourth on year, due primarily to building construction. Construction in foreign countries accounted for 8 percent of total construction volumes, up 2 percentage points on year.

Domestic construction volumes, meanwhile, decreased by 3 percent on year. This was due to a smaller volume of repair and reconstruction work in building construction as well as a decrease in civil engineering projects.

According to the Register of Construction Works, a total of 2,158 dwellings were completed in the third quarter of 2019, 802 more than during the same quarter last year. The majority of completed dwellings were located in Tallinn, followed by nearby municipalities and in Tartu County. Building permits were granted for the construction of 2,512 dwellings, 51 percent more than during the same quarter last year. Apartment buildings were the most popular type of building.

A total of 297 non-residential buildings with a total useful floor area of 170,600 square meters were completed in the third quarter. These included primarily new industrial, office and commercial premises. On year, both the useful floor area as well as the volume of completed non-residential buildings decreased.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

constructionstatistics estonia
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

