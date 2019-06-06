SEB headquarters getting façade makeover

The SEB bank building at Tornimäe in central Tallinn is getting a new façade, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

The work is aimed at renovating the building, which has been in use for 25 years now, Toomas Ütsik of BPTRE, which manages the building, said Thursday.

The current glass façade and insulation are now obsolete, Ütsik said, and are to be replaced.

"The owner of the real estate unit is investing nearly €2 million in the work, which will last until late autumn 2019," Ütsik continued

The work takes so long since each panel has to be removed and replaced one by one, with scaffolding required at the right height, he said.

SEB Bank's headquarters were finished in summer 1999, at a cost of 250 million Kroons, Estonia's former currency, or €16 million. The building is 24 stories high and has a total of 16,000 sq meters floorspace.

The work is not reported to be likely to disrupt the day-to-day activities in the building.

