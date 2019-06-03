Work disrupts Ahtri-Jõe central Tallinn intersection until August

The instersection of Ahtri-Lootsi-Tuukri-Jõe streets in central Tallinn, close to the ferry harbor, is to be restricted to traffic until August, meaning the harbor will not be accessible to traffic via the Jõe Street route during much of that time.

Tallinn City Government's transport department spokesperson Talvo Rüütelmaa informed ERR about the impending works Monday, though the junction was reportedly still open Monday morning.

While one lane in either direction will be open along Ahtri-Tuukri streets, Jõe will be entirely closed while the work takes place, he said.

"Traffic lights will control the flow of traffic. Drivers are asked to follow the diversion and other traffic signs, and allow extra time to reach the ferry harbor, due to the high load of traffic," Rüütelmaa explained.

"As the area worked on changes, traffic flows will change too. To begin with, traffic will be running along the Ahtri-Tuukri route, but after some time, work will change to move it to the Jõe Street/Narva Highway direction," he continued.

The disruption is likely to affect the Nautica shopping center as well, which will be accessible by both vehicles and on foot, but care should be taken to follow yellow traffic signs directing the flow, Rüütelmaa continued.

