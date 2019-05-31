ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Preliminary Laagna Road filming closure analysis ready next week ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The Laagna Road cutting.
The Laagna Road cutting. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Tallinn Transport Authority is preparing analysis of what closing Laagna Road, a major route in the Lasnamäe district in Tallinn, for a month, might mean. The closure has been requested for filming a major Hollywood movie.

The plan, due before the city government next week, will be drawn up in close cooperation with traffic experts, Tovi Rüütelmaa, head of the transport authority's traffic management department, told ERR Friday.

The proposed closure would affect a lengthy stretch of Laagna Road, running east-west from Kadriorg in central Tallinn, to the outskirts of Lasnamäe, the capital's most populous district.

Film mogul Warner Bros. requested the use of Laagna Road, particularly the so-called Lasnamäe canal, a limestone cutting blasted away during its construction. Segments of a movie by British director Christopher Nolan, already set to see filming in Tallinn in June and July, would be shot there.

Rüütelmaa said the application only arrived at the Transport Authority on Thursday.

"This needs to be analyzed calmly, so we can say whether it is viable or not. I can say there is more than a month to do so," Rüütelmaa said.

"[This is] a really big closure, hence why we have to look at what is possible, and what is not," he continued.

"We will anaylze all options. The results are not available today. One may want one outcome, there are other possibilities. When the analysis is ready, it needs to be reviewed five times by speacialists, to iron out any possible human error. I simply can't say right now if it [the closure] is possible, and how it might be possible," he added.

Preliminary analysis is due next week, Rüütlemaa said, with including local public transport, longer-distance bus routes, local and transit traffic all being factors.

"We have to give preliminary analysis data to the city's leaders, then we can make decision. But this is also a good exercise for us," he said.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinntallinn transport authoritytraffic in tallinnchristopher nolan movie in tallinnlaagna road closuretallinn transpor


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
30.05

Riho Ühtegi EDF chief's nominee as new Defence League commander

30.05

Tallinn authority considering major Lasnamäe route closure to allow filming

30.05

Port of Tallinn bribery case defendant handed conditional jail sentence

30.05

Gallery: Princess Royal at Kadriorg Palace

30.05

Coalition approves state budget strategy for 2020-2023

30.05

Estonian citizen caught with kilo of cocaine on Estonian-Latvian border

30.05

EDF commander wants to delay summer conscript call-up time by two weeks

30.05

Gallery: Researchers protest government-announced funding freeze

Opinion
13:20

Traffic congestion expected ahead of Bon Jovi concert Sunday

12:57

Reform city council member proposes Tallinn street rename to honor Nemtsov Updated

12:34

Postimees introduces new slogan to newspaper nameplate

11:52

First quarter economic growth strongly exceeds analyst expectations

11:35

Reform to submit no-confidence motion against Mart Helme next week

Business
29.05

Saaremaa, Ventspils to start looking for ferry operator in June

29.05

Swedbank: Rapid wage growth to continue in 2019

29.05

Average monthly wage in Q1 was €1,341, continuing trend in rise

29.05

Government to cut ministry expenditure by €286 million to 2023

28.05

Finland to follow suit in responding to planned Estonian excise cuts

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
14:32

Tallinn mayor says no to full Laagna Road closure

13:56

Preliminary Laagna Road filming closure analysis ready next week

13:20

Traffic congestion expected ahead of Bon Jovi concert Sunday

12:57

Reform city council member proposes Tallinn street rename to honor Nemtsov Updated

12:34

Postimees introduces new slogan to newspaper nameplate

11:52

First quarter economic growth strongly exceeds analyst expectations

11:35

Reform to submit no-confidence motion against Mart Helme next week

11:18

April industrial production steady on year

10:16

Reps: No cutback goals yet, government waiting for economic growth forecast

09:45

Restrictions on alcohol point of sale displays come into force Saturday

09:10

First quarter economic growth 4.5 percent on year

30.05

Opinion: Estonia's border and the price of voters' trust

30.05

School shooter released on parole after serving half of sentence

30.05

Riho Ühtegi EDF chief's nominee as new Defence League commander

30.05

Nationwide festival of diaspora Estonian exhibitions begins

30.05

Tallinn authority considering major Lasnamäe route closure to allow filming

30.05

Port of Tallinn bribery case defendant handed conditional jail sentence

30.05

Gallery: Princess Royal at Kadriorg Palace

30.05

Coalition approves state budget strategy for 2020-2023

30.05

Opinion: Alcohol excise cuts won't crack Latvia, will damage Estonia

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: