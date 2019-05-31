Preliminary Laagna Road filming closure analysis ready next week

Tallinn Transport Authority is preparing analysis of what closing Laagna Road, a major route in the Lasnamäe district in Tallinn, for a month, might mean. The closure has been requested for filming a major Hollywood movie.

The plan, due before the city government next week, will be drawn up in close cooperation with traffic experts, Tovi Rüütelmaa, head of the transport authority's traffic management department, told ERR Friday.

The proposed closure would affect a lengthy stretch of Laagna Road, running east-west from Kadriorg in central Tallinn, to the outskirts of Lasnamäe, the capital's most populous district.

Film mogul Warner Bros. requested the use of Laagna Road, particularly the so-called Lasnamäe canal, a limestone cutting blasted away during its construction. Segments of a movie by British director Christopher Nolan, already set to see filming in Tallinn in June and July, would be shot there.

Rüütelmaa said the application only arrived at the Transport Authority on Thursday.

"This needs to be analyzed calmly, so we can say whether it is viable or not. I can say there is more than a month to do so," Rüütelmaa said.

"[This is] a really big closure, hence why we have to look at what is possible, and what is not," he continued.

"We will anaylze all options. The results are not available today. One may want one outcome, there are other possibilities. When the analysis is ready, it needs to be reviewed five times by speacialists, to iron out any possible human error. I simply can't say right now if it [the closure] is possible, and how it might be possible," he added.

Preliminary analysis is due next week, Rüütlemaa said, with including local public transport, longer-distance bus routes, local and transit traffic all being factors.

"We have to give preliminary analysis data to the city's leaders, then we can make decision. But this is also a good exercise for us," he said.

