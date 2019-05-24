ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Christopher Nolan spy thriller to be filmed in Tallinn ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Christopher Nolan.
Christopher Nolan. Source: Arthur Mola/AP/SCANPIX
News

Hollywood director Christopher Nolan (Memento, Interstellar, Dunkirk) is to commence filming on a movie in Tallinn next month, bringing a diverse range of globally famous stars to the Estonian capital, and no doubt a huge boost to tourism and business with it.

The British director's new movie, Tenet, is a spy thriller, produced by Warner Bros., and the first movie on this scale to be shot in the Baltic States, BNS reports.

The film stars John David Washington (Malcolm X, BlacKkKlansman), with a strong supporting cast including legendary British actors Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh, as well as Robert Pattinson, most famous for playing Edward Cullen, in the Twilight series of movies.

Other cast members include Elizabeth Debicki (The Great Gatsby, Vita and Virginia), Dimple Kapadia (Kaash, Drishti), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Anna Karenina, Outlaw King) and Clémence Poésy (In Bruges, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows).

Additionally, thousands of residents are set to be taking part as extras in the filming, which will take place at various locations in the city, through the summer.

Nolan said he chose Tallinn due to its unique locations and architecture, suggesting that at least some of the filming will take place in the Old Town.

"That Christopher Nolan's project is materializing in Tallinn is a recognition of the great work and development of the Estonian creative industry sector in recent years," President Kersti Kaljulaid said of the news.

"On the one hand, film production on this scale arriving here in Estonia definitely gives us an impetus, and a lot of new experience to our local actors, while on the other, it offers an opportunity to introduce Estonia, and hopefully paves the way for more larger film projects to come here, as well," she continued.

"We are extremely glad to welcome Christopher Nolan's film to Estonia," added Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa).

"Since local people will also be involved, a lot of experience will be left behind in Estonia [after the movie finishes]," he added.

Filming is also to take place in six other countries, according to BNS.

Tenet is due for release in July 2020.

While the 2008 movie Defiance, set during World War Two and starring Daniel Craig, was filmed near Vilnius, Lithuania, Tenet looks set to be the biggest international movie to be filmed in Estonia to date.

The 1979 Andrei Tarkovsky sci-fi classic Stalker, was principally filmed at two abandoned hydro power plants on the Jägala river, near Tallinn.

Christopher Nolan, 48, from London, is noted as something of an auteur-type filmmaker. His ten major movies have garnered 34 Oscar nominations, with 10 wins.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

christopher nolantenetfilm in estoniahollywood in estoniaestonian film industry


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
24.05

Latest Digidoc incompatible with screen reader used by limited vision users

24.05

Network operator Elering signs agreement to join Continental Europe grid

24.05

Man dies after sustaining severe injuries at Eesti Energia oil plant

23.05

Former prime minister: cutting border investment 'very foolish'

23.05

Estonian Lutheran church to get first female provost

23.05

Foreign minister discusses security council ambitions with UN delegation

23.05

Foreign national attack bad, presidential attacks worse, says Martin Helme

23.05

Border construction project needs to be scaled back, says Martin Helme

Opinion
24.05

Reinsalu discusses Ukraine with Canadian counterpart

24.05

Russia charges Roxen captain, two weeks after boat was seized

24.05

Lord Mayor of London to visit Tallinn, focusing on tech and finance

24.05

Kingo reprimanded by Riigikogu committee for not attending meeting

24.05

Estonian government to continue state budget talks on Monday

Business
22.05

Ministry to deliberate selling Nordica

21.05

Saturday blackout may have caused Eesti Energia €100,000 in damages

20.05

Estonia-Finland undersea gas pipeline works starts Monday

20.05

Competition Authority to investigate recent Ida-Viru County blackout

20.05

Gallery: Government convenes in Vihula to discuss state budget strategy

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
24.05

Christopher Nolan spy thriller to be filmed in Tallinn

24.05

President recognizes six campaigners against domestic violence with award

24.05

Reinsalu discusses Ukraine with Canadian counterpart

24.05

Russia charges Roxen captain, two weeks after boat was seized

24.05

Lord Mayor of London to visit Tallinn, focusing on tech and finance

24.05

Kingo reprimanded by Riigikogu committee for not attending meeting

24.05

Estonian government to continue state budget talks on Monday

24.05

Road Administration faced with tough decision on island flight procurement

24.05

First quarter construction growth slows, up 2 percent on year

24.05

Latest Digidoc incompatible with screen reader used by limited vision users

24.05

Network operator Elering signs agreement to join Continental Europe grid

24.05

Man dies after sustaining severe injuries at Eesti Energia oil plant

24.05

Poll: Reform, SDE to earn two Estonian seats each in European election

23.05

Former prime minister: cutting border investment 'very foolish'

23.05

New €5 million Chemi-Farm plant opens in Tallinn

23.05

Estonian Lutheran church to get first female provost

23.05

Foreign minister discusses security council ambitions with UN delegation

23.05

Foreign national attack bad, presidential attacks worse, says Martin Helme

23.05

Border construction project needs to be scaled back, says Martin Helme

23.05

Estonia, US sign five-year road map for continued defense cooperation

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: