Finance minister backs Estonian funding of Nolan movie shoot in Tallinn

Finance Minister Martin Helme (EKRE).
Finance Minister Martin Helme (EKRE). Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
According to Finance Minister Martin Helme (EKRE), the shoot in Tallinn for Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie "Tenet" will have a broader positive impact on the local economy. For this reason, Helme has now said he is in favor of covering part of the production company's costs out of Film Estonia's funds.

"Estonia stands to win a lot. On one hand, part of the support paid out will make it back into the state's coffers as taxes, and on the other there is work and revenue for different sectors, from the film industry right down to the caterers," Helme told ERR.

Helme went on to say that this specific project will bring millions into the local economy, and that it is up to the government to discuss and decide if and to what extent the Estonian state will support the shoot.

According to information available to ERR, the government will pick up the issue on Thursday based on the funding application for €5 million submitted by Nolan to the Ministry of Culture.

The money in question would have to come out of the funds of Film Estonia. To support and incentivize filming in Estonia, the fund can compensate filmmakers for up to 30 percent of their expenses in the country.

Part of director Christopher Nolan's latest film, "Tenet," is currently being shot in Estonia. The production company's expenses in Estonia are estimated to be some €16.5 million, of which Film Estonia would cover some €5 million, ERR's Estonian-language online news wrote on Wednesday. The film's overall budget amounts to some €200 million.

The one small glitch that remains is that Film Estonia only has €2 million to hand out in 2019, which means that it is up to the government to find the remaining €3 million somewhere in its disposable budget.

--

Editor: Dario Cavegn

