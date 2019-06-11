Gallery: Christopher Nolan, John David Washington arrive in Tallinn

British director Christopher Nolan arrived in Tallinn on Tuesday afternoon, on a Boeing 777-200LR VIP Crystal Skye direct from Los Angeles. Nolan will be filming parts of his upcoming movie "Tenet" in Estonia's capital city.

Also to arrive in Tallinn on Tuesday was John David Washington, one of the lead actors in Nolan's new movie.

Washington has appeared in HBO's "Ballers" as well as played lead Ron Stallworth in Spike Lee's "BlacKkKlansman" (2018), which earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

Washington is the son of Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington.

Shooting for "Tenet" is set to take place around Linnahall in Central Tallinn and, should an agreement be reached with the city government, Laagna Road in Lasnamäe as well.

