Tallinn offering 10-day movie shoot on Laagna Road

The city administration of Tallinn is offering the producers of director Christopher Nolan's upcoming spy movie, "Tenet," a 10-day period to shoot scenes of the movie along the city's Laagna Road.

"We are aware that the producers are looking for alternatives near Tallinn, which will lessen the effect on Laagna Road," Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre) was quoted by city spokespeople as saying. "The solution we can offer is a filming period of up to 10 days with temporary traffic disruptions on the basis of a definite schedule on Laagna Road," he added.

Kõlvart also said that in meetings with representatives of Warner Bros., the latter had understood that closing down Laagna Road for a full four weeks is not practically feasible. "We hope that they are ready to accept the terms offered by the city," Kõlvart added.

According to the mayor, traffic has to remain open during the shooting period on Laagna Road on Mondays as well as Tuesdays. On top of that, traffic on the bridges across Laagna Road needs to be open, except for a few minutes whenever helicopters fly across them it must also remain functioning on the Laagna bridges, except for a few minutes for safety reasons during helicopter passes.

The terms offered by the city also include keeping the road open for morning and evening rush hour on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Traffic diversion for longer periods of time are possible only on weekends. Emergency vehicles must be provided passage throughout the period in question, the city insisted.

An understanding was reached also where the closure of Pärnu Highway on June 29-30 is concerned, during which time traffic by public transport will continue throughout, with temporary interruptions for no more than 15 minutes at a time. Traffic at the intersection of Liivalaia and Suur-Ameerika Street may be interrupted for no more than five minutes at a time.

--

