ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallinn offering 10-day movie shoot on Laagna Road ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Laagna Road is a main artery in Tallinn's Lasnamäe District.
Laagna Road is a main artery in Tallinn's Lasnamäe District. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The city administration of Tallinn is offering the producers of director Christopher Nolan's upcoming spy movie, "Tenet," a 10-day period to shoot scenes of the movie along the city's Laagna Road.

"We are aware that the producers are looking for alternatives near Tallinn, which will lessen the effect on Laagna Road," Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre) was quoted by city spokespeople as saying. "The solution we can offer is a filming period of up to 10 days with temporary traffic disruptions on the basis of a definite schedule on Laagna Road," he added.

Kõlvart also said that in meetings with representatives of Warner Bros., the latter had understood that closing down Laagna Road for a full four weeks is not practically feasible. "We hope that they are ready to accept the terms offered by the city," Kõlvart added.

According to the mayor, traffic has to remain open during the shooting period on Laagna Road on Mondays as well as Tuesdays. On top of that, traffic on the bridges across Laagna Road needs to be open, except for a few minutes whenever helicopters fly across them it must also remain functioning on the Laagna bridges, except for a few minutes for safety reasons during helicopter passes.

The terms offered by the city also include keeping the road open for morning and evening rush hour on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Traffic diversion for longer periods of time are possible only on weekends. Emergency vehicles must be provided passage throughout the period in question, the city insisted.

An understanding was reached also where the closure of Pärnu Highway on June 29-30 is concerned, during which time traffic by public transport will continue throughout, with temporary interruptions for no more than 15 minutes at a time. Traffic at the intersection of Liivalaia and Suur-Ameerika Street may be interrupted for no more than five minutes at a time.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

tallinnmihhail kõlvarttenetchristopher nolan movie in tallinnlaagna road closure


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
20.06

Mupo confiscate bicycle rickshaws in regulations crackdown

20.06

Baltic defense ministers meet in Tartu, agree on cooperation outline

20.06

Interior minister confirms government ESM difference of opinion

20.06

Economic Affairs Ministry orders procurement of new trains

20.06

Prime minister says no further excise cuts as Latvia retaliates

20.06

State agrees to grant €5 million for Nolan movie

20.06

Statistics: Population decrease slowing but continuing

20.06

Coalition split on Helme EU bailout program stance

Opinion
21.06

Police: Alleged Telliskivi shooter commits suicide Updated

21.06

Tallinn offering 10-day movie shoot on Laagna Road

21.06

Statistics: Q1 2019 sees property price rises across Estonia

21.06

National guard officer service recognized by defense ministry medal

21.06

Major manhunt underway after two Tallinn taxi drivers gunned down, one dead

Business
18.06

President on issues facing small investors and problems with pension reform

17.06

Estonia enters strong European innovators ranking for first time

17.06

Survey: Rail Baltica moving cargo between Finland, Adriatic has potential

17.06

Balticconnector undersea gas pipeline reaches land in Estonia

17.06

Kadriorg and Pirita post highest monthly earnings in Tallinn and Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
21.06

Nordica closing further routes, leaving commercial risk to LOT

21.06

Telliskivi shooter had firearm license, clean record

21.06

Police: Alleged Telliskivi shooter commits suicide Updated

21.06

Tallinn offering 10-day movie shoot on Laagna Road

21.06

Statistics: Q1 2019 sees property price rises across Estonia

21.06

National guard officer service recognized by defense ministry medal

21.06

Major manhunt underway after two Tallinn taxi drivers gunned down, one dead

21.06

European roadmap further decouples Estonia electricity grid from Russia

21.06

Estonia signs €40 million anti-tank weaponry procurement

20.06

Mupo confiscate bicycle rickshaws in regulations crackdown

20.06

Baltic defense ministers meet in Tartu, agree on cooperation outline

20.06

Interior minister confirms government ESM difference of opinion

20.06

Economic Affairs Ministry orders procurement of new trains

20.06

Interior minister: No excise duty agreements with Latvia exist

20.06

Prime minister says no further excise cuts as Latvia retaliates

20.06

State agrees to grant €5 million for Nolan movie

20.06

Rural Affairs Ministry: Cooperation with China guaranteeing export growth

20.06

Statistics: Population decrease slowing but continuing

20.06

Coalition split on Helme EU bailout program stance

20.06

Reinsalu in Sweden: Only together can Russian aggression be countered

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: