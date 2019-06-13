Allfilm: Nolan, Tallinn reach deal on Laagna Road use

Estonian film production company Allfilm announced on its Facebook page on Thursday that the City of Tallinn had reached an agreement with British director Christopher Nolan's team regarding the use of Lasnamäe District's Laagna Road for filming for his new movie "Tenet."

Allfilm wrote that Nolan's team and the City of Tallinn had reached a point in the planning of filming for "Tenet" that both the showing of Tallinn and Estonia in the film as well as possible inconveniences caused by filming in a major city have been taken into account.

Nolan's team had initially requested that Laagna Road be closed to traffic for four weeks of filming, however his team and the city reached a compromise involving temporary road closures and detours which will allow the major artery to remain at least partially open to traffic.

"The plan worked out as a compromise will allow us to show Tallinn and Laagna Road in the movie while still taking the needs of city residents into account as much as possible," Allfilm noted.

The general plan for Laagna Road is as follows:

-Mondays, Tuesdays: Laagna Road fully open to traffic

-Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays: northern lane of Laagna Road open to public transport, private vehicles one way (inbound in morning, outbound in evening) during rush hour;

-Wednesdays, Thursdays: Laagna Road closed 10 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.;

-Fridays: Laagna Road closed 10 a.m. through 3:30 p.m.;

-Saturdays, Sundays: Laagna Road fully closed to traffic.

Changes in traffic patterns will be in effect from July 10-28.

