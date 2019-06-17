ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Actor Robert Pattinson arrives in Tallinn

ERR, ERR News
Robert Pattinson.
Robert Pattinson. Source: FADEL SENNA/AFP/SCANPIX
Actor Robert Pattinson has arrived in Tallinn ahead of filming on the Christopher Nolan-directed movie "Tenet", part of which is taking place in the Estonian capital.

The 33-year-old British star of the "Twilight" series of movies, also named as the next Batman in a forthcoming installment, arrived in Tallinn on a regular scheduled flight, ERR's online Menu portal reports.

Christopher Nolan and John David Washington, who stars in the upcoming spy thriller, arrived last week on a charter flight from Los Angeles.

According to daily Õhtuleht, Canadian Alex Bushell, also traveling to Tallinn, for the TNC19 digital societies conference, tweeted on how he spotted Pattinson at Frankfurt airport, and pointed him in the right direction for the Tallinn flight.

Filming has reportedly started on "Tenet", despite controversy surrounding the closure of Laagna Road, a main thoroughfare to the east of the city center, and various other streets. Adverts for extras in social media have also been appearing recently.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

17:18

Reinsalu: Estonia supports unanimity in EU foreign policy

16:43

NATO jets scrambled six times last week over Russian aircraft

16:06

Survey: Rail Baltica moving cargo between Finland, Adriatic has potential

13:52

Balticconnector undersea gas pipeline reaches land in Estonia

13:24

Opinion: Laagna Road procession of deadlocks itself worthy of a Nolan movie

14.06

US senators submit bill with sanctions aimed at Nord Stream 2

13.06

Nortal reports increased revenue, operating profit for 2018

13.06

Bank of Estonia chairman asks for replacement of Supervisory Board members

13.06

Estonian government gives Elron permission to buy new trains

13.06

Government approves use of biomass in Narva power plants within year

