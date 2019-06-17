Actor Robert Pattinson arrives in Tallinn

Actor Robert Pattinson has arrived in Tallinn ahead of filming on the Christopher Nolan-directed movie "Tenet", part of which is taking place in the Estonian capital.

The 33-year-old British star of the "Twilight" series of movies, also named as the next Batman in a forthcoming installment, arrived in Tallinn on a regular scheduled flight, ERR's online Menu portal reports.

Christopher Nolan and John David Washington, who stars in the upcoming spy thriller, arrived last week on a charter flight from Los Angeles.

According to daily Õhtuleht, Canadian Alex Bushell, also traveling to Tallinn, for the TNC19 digital societies conference, tweeted on how he spotted Pattinson at Frankfurt airport, and pointed him in the right direction for the Tallinn flight.

Filming has reportedly started on "Tenet", despite controversy surrounding the closure of Laagna Road, a main thoroughfare to the east of the city center, and various other streets. Adverts for extras in social media have also been appearing recently.

Future #Batman Robert Pattinson was on my flight (#batwing?) from Frankfurt to Tallinn on my #road2TNC. I redirected him when our gate changed, so with that sort of side-kickery, I will only be answering to #Robin for the next week — Alex Bushell (@alexjbushell) June 16, 2019

