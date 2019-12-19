First full-length trailer for 'Tenet' released, includes Tallinn locations

While some teaser clips and stills had already been published, the first full-length trailer for director Christopher Nolan's action thriller "Tenet," which was filmed in part in Estonia earlier this year, was released on Thursday.

The full-length trailer includes a scene of the lead character (John David Washington) on railroad tracks in Tallinn as well as a montage of a high-speed car chase on Laagna tee in the capital city's Lasnamäe District.

A sign reading "Saarepiiga sild" is even clearly visible on the bridge in the car chase scene.

On Wednesday night, moviegoers attending the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at Kosmos IMAX Theatre were also treated to both the trailer and a six-minute portion of the opening scenes from "Tenet," where both Tallinn's Linnahall and Estonian actor Juhan Ulfsak were spotted.

"Tenet" will reach Estonian theaters on July 17, 2020.

