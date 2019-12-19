ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

First full-length trailer for 'Tenet' released, includes Tallinn locations ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Scene from
Scene from "Tenet" trailer filmed on Laagna tee in Tallinn's Lasnamäe District, with the Estonian "Saarepiiga sild" sign clearly visible. Source: "Tenet"/YouTube
News

While some teaser clips and stills had already been published, the first full-length trailer for director Christopher Nolan's action thriller "Tenet," which was filmed in part in Estonia earlier this year, was released on Thursday.

The full-length trailer includes a scene of the lead character (John David Washington) on railroad tracks in Tallinn as well as a montage of a high-speed car chase on Laagna tee in the capital city's Lasnamäe District.

A sign reading "Saarepiiga sild" is even clearly visible on the bridge in the car chase scene.

On Wednesday night, moviegoers attending the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at Kosmos IMAX Theatre were also treated to both the trailer and a six-minute portion of the opening scenes from "Tenet," where both Tallinn's Linnahall and Estonian actor Juhan Ulfsak were spotted.

"Tenet" will reach Estonian theaters on July 17, 2020.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tenetmovies
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
19.12

First full-length trailer for 'Tenet' released, includes Tallinn locations

19.12

Court rejects Lemetti's ministry dismissal complaint

19.12

Interior and foreign ministers slam pharmacy 'strike'

19.12

Government greenlights licenses for three wind farms in Gulf of Riga

19.12

National Audit Office: Collection of welfare information not well organized

19.12

Police and prosecutor's office: No idea about Peeter Helme leak source

19.12

Tartu adopts €208 million budget for 2020

19.12

Government adopts principles of Estonia's UN Security Council membership

19.12

PPA Tallinn offices to return to regular operating hours in January

19.12

Influenza cases double with more expected in the coming weeks

19.12

Estonian trade unions: Restrictions on striking have become absurd

19.12

Storm update: Over 18,000 households without power Thursday morning Updated

19.12

Government OKs amendments for more effective money laundering prevention

19.12

Gallery: Santa Claus visits MPs at Riigikogu

19.12

Minimum wage increase agreed by Riigikogu

19.12

Top court: Bill seeking to expand EDF surveillance rights unconstitutional

19.12

Ukrainian tennis player Lesia Tsurenko gets Estonian coach

19.12

University of Tartu developing translation programme with Mozilla Firefox

19.12

Legal Affairs Committee supports Parmas for prosecutor general

19.12

Design work for Ülemiste Terminal to begin next month

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: