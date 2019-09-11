New Lasnamäe children's playground part of Christopher Nolan movie windfall

A children's playground will be built in the residential Lasnamäe district of Tallinn, funded by money from the production company behind the forthcoming Hollywood move "Tenet".

The playground will be supported to the tune of €17,000, according to daily Postimees (link in Estonian), and follows an agreement between the production company, Allfilm, and Tallinn City Government.

Filming on the Estonian portions of Tenet took place through July at Linnahall, Pärnu maantee, and Laagna tee. In the latter case, significant road closures were needed to allow filming to go ahead, and followed protracted negotiations between the filmmakers and the city government, mostly concerning disruption to traffic on the major arterial route linking Lasnamäe to central Tallinn.

The movie brought major Hollywood stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson to the Estonian capital, with the Estonian state agreeing to support the project with €5 million.

As well as putting on a cultural program including concerts and family events, the filmmakers were obliged to pay the costs of rerouting public transport, which came to €190,000, and informing the public about diversions and disrputions, which cost €30,000, according to Postimees.

The two major road closures cost Allfilm €47,000 for Laagna tee and €12,000 for Pärnu maantee, under the terms of the agreement.

Lasnamäe district elder has been authorized by the city government to sign the agreement concerning the children's playground on Wednesday, according to Postimees.

"Tenet" is to be released in 2020.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!