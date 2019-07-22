ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tallinn grants 'Tenet' producers two extra days for filming on Laagna Road

BNS
Filming for Christopher Nolan's
Filming for Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" on Laagna Road in Tallinn's Lasnamäe District. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Tallinn City Government has decided to allow the producers of "Tenet," British director Christopher Nolan's latest film project, to use Laagna Road in the capital city's Lasnamäe District for an additional two days of filming.

Late last week, production company Funfair Films Limited submitted a request to Tallinn City Government for the use of Laagna Road, a major artery connecting Lasnamäe to the city center, for an additional two days of filming on Wednesday and Thursday.

The production company's request was discussed at a meeting on Monday attended by Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre), Deputy Mayors Andrei Novikov (Centre), Kalle Klandorf (Centre) and Aivar Riisalu (Centre) as well as Tallinn Transport Department, the city government said.

The city government found that, as the overall traffic load on Tallinn roads is lower than average at the end of July, granting additional time for filming on Wednesday and Thursday would be conceivable under the same principles that filming has taken place during the previous two weeks.

According to the city government, the refusal to completely shut down Laagna Road for three to four weeks as initially sought was the right decision.

The city government said that the filming process was well organized and that filmmakers responded promptly to all observations made and notes given by the city.

"Nevertheless, the filmmakers were unable to finish everything within the period of time given to them for filming," Kõlvart said. "The city is interested in having filming [in Tallinn] wrap as quickly as possible and allowing for city residents' lives to go back to normal. This is why it is reasonable to grant two additional days for the completion of the project."

Production company to foot extra bill

The capital city's mayor expressed gratitude to Lasnamäe residents for their understanding regarding temporary inconveniences caused by the reorganization of Laagna Road traffic for the duration of the shoot.

"On my part, I find it crucial to highlight the professionalism of the city's transport services and utilities who, in a relatively short period of time and under constantly changing conditions, were able to do everything in their power to prevent potential traffic loss.

Under the contract, Funfair Films Limited will have to reimburse additional costs incurred in the reorganizing of traffic on July 24 and 25 as well as inform city residents of any changes.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

