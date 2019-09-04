Tallinn to get Olympic-sized swimming pool in Lasnamäe

A new, Olympic-sized swimming pool is planned for Tallinn, the city's government announced Wednesday. The pool will be located next to the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Lasnamäe, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

"We have a detailed plan ready, and we are also primed to announce a procurement," said Tallinn mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre).

The mayor stressed that the city government will direct the concept, which would have both a 50-meter and 25-meter pool.

Construction is slated to start in 2021 in conjunction with the private sector; the proposal must also pass a vote at the city council chamber.

