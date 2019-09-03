ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tartu shopping mall owners plan water park

Lõunakeskus in Tartu.
Lõunakeskus in Tartu. Source: Nick Nicholaou/Google Street View
The parent company of the Lõunakeskus shopping mall in Tartu plans to build a water park adjacent to the building.

"We can confirm we want to build a swimming pool and water park at the location," said Jaan Lott, development manager at Astri Grupp, which own Tartu Lõunakeskus, located on the southwestern outskirts of the city.

Speaking to daily Tartu Postimees, Lott said that the development would be a "logical continuation," given there is already a hotel and elementary school housed in the Lõunakeskus development.

The site, at Riia Street 195, directly behind the Lõunakeskus, has eben earmarked for sale by co-owners Tartu City Government and the Tartu Science Park, with a swimming pool and water park complex in mind, ERR's Estonian news reports.

The Tartu City Government wants to auction the 24,044 square meter Riga 195 property owned by the City Center and the Tartu Science Park to establish a building and swimming pool and water park. taking the building.

The terms of auction sale are reported at starting from €16,830 per five-years, variable on the basis of changes in the 24,044-square meter plot's land value, over a 50-year term.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tartulõunakeskusastri gruppreal estate in estonia


