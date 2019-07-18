IKEA hiring for more than 40 positions in Estonia

Swedish furniture giant IKEA has begun hiring in Estonia. IKEA, which will enter the Estonian market digitally with an online store supported by a brick-and-mortar order pickup point and limited showroom in Tallinn, is seeking more than 40 new employees in all.

Prior to this fall, the company is seeking to fill logistics, sales and customer service positions.

According to IKEA Estonia director Aleksejs Mihailovs, IKEA Estonia has jobs both for people with previous experience as well as entry-level employees seeking either part- or full-time work and who are interested in the retail sales sector.

IKEA Estonia's staff will initially consist of nearly 50 people.

