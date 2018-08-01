news

IKEA one step closer to Estonia as chain's Riga building is completed ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
The Swedish furniture chain is slowly expanding its operations in the Baltic states.
The Swedish furniture chain is slowly expanding its operations in the Baltic states. Source: IKEA
Business

Despite the region's proximity to Sweden, motherland of furniture giant IKEA, so far its Baltic customers can only shop in a single IKEA store in Vilnius. Alternatives for residents of the Baltic states farther north include hiring transport companies—or an expensive trip across the Gulf of Finland. Now a second store in Riga is due to open its doors this autumn, LSM's English news reported.

The building for the new IKEA store in Stopini just outside the Riga city limits is now complete, the Latvian Construction State Control Bureau told the press on Tuesday.

Customers will still have to wait, as the store will only open in autumn this year.

The building is large by local standards, with some 34,000 sq m of floor space, Latvian public broadcaster LSM's English news reported on Tuesday. The new store will create around 300 jobs as well.

It cost roughly €60 million to build, potentially to increase to a total volume of over €100 million in the future. The city of Riga pitched in as well, contributing some €500,000 to improvements to the city's infrastructure made to ensure a smooth connection with the new store.

The first IKEA store in Baltic states opened in 2013 near the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius. The Latvian store is about a third bigger and will offer a better choice of furniture and other home items.

Responding to the specific situation in the country, IKEA will also set up various external pick-up points for furniture ordered online, LSM's English news wrote.

The elsewhere ubiquitous furniture giant remains an oddity in the Baltic states, as despite the region's proximity to IKEA's home country of Sweden, the number of stores remains low, and especially for Estonian residents getting IKEA furniture typically involves either a trip to Finland, or paying a significant markup on items specially shipped by smaller companies.

IKEA announced last year that they intend to add more stores to their Baltic operation, including in Estonia.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: LSM English News

swedenlatviarigaikeafurniture


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09:28

Burst water main disrupts traffic on Tööstuse Street, Tallinn

09:01

Tallinna Vesi innovating in wastewater treatment and water sourcing

31.07

Prosecutor's Office launches investigation into Danske money laundering

31.07

Rescuers extinguish nearly 50 wildfires over weekend

31.07

Gallery: Journalist Mati Talvik's funeral held at ETV building in Tallinn

31.07

Counterfeit, contraband cigarette volumes down 21% in 2017

31.07

Politicians condemn Russian Embassy criticism of tribute to WWII battle

31.07

SDE hopes to find new candidate for IT minister soon

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
12:09

Chamber of Commerce president: Estonia needs more foreign workers

11:32

Hot summer driving people into larger shopping centres to cool off

09:01

Tallinna Vesi innovating in wastewater treatment and water sourcing

08:26

Browder to ERR: Money laundered via Estonian Danske branch 'blood money'

31.07

Defence Ministry: Illegal construction at Aidu wind farm must stop

31.07

Prosecutor's Office launches investigation into Danske money laundering

31.07

Counterfeit, contraband cigarette volumes down 21% in 2017

31.07

June industrial production up 3% on year

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
16:43

Defence Forces cyber command takes up operations

15:25

IKEA one step closer to Estonia as chain's Riga building is completed

14:10

Elering posts net profit of €7.1 million for first half of 2018

13:31

Social Democrats chairman: EKRE in government would do lasting damage

12:52

Monthly paycheque of new Tallinn transport boss announced

12:09

Chamber of Commerce president: Estonia needs more foreign workers

11:32

Hot summer driving people into larger shopping centres to cool off

11:03

Tsahkna wants to introduce pay reform for MPs

10:07

August off to hot start as highs remain around 30C

09:28

Burst water main disrupts traffic on Tööstuse Street, Tallinn

09:01

Tallinna Vesi innovating in wastewater treatment and water sourcing

08:26

Browder to ERR: Money laundered via Estonian Danske branch 'blood money'

31.07

Defence Ministry: Illegal construction at Aidu wind farm must stop

31.07

Prosecutor's Office launches investigation into Danske money laundering

31.07

Rescuers extinguish nearly 50 wildfires over weekend

31.07

Gallery: Journalist Mati Talvik's funeral held at ETV building in Tallinn

31.07

Counterfeit, contraband cigarette volumes down 21% in 2017

31.07

Politicians condemn Russian Embassy criticism of tribute to WWII battle

31.07

SDE hopes to find new candidate for IT minister soon

31.07

New 2018 record high temperature of 34.6C measured in Keila on Monday

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: