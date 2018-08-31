IKEA mulling over opening Estonian store

Swedish furniture giant IKEA is in the process of discussions and market research on a possible expansion to Estonia. IKEA just opened a 34,500 sq. m branch in the Latvian capital, Riga, on Thursday.

Daily Postimees reports that it can only be a matter of time before IKEA comes to Estonia. However, spokesperson for the company Hanspeter Zurcher confirmed that talks concerning potential locations and market research had been conducted, but did not wish to directly say if and when a store will be opened in the country.

"I would like to respond to that question, but we are currently still looking around. But we will ne open as soon as possible," Mr. Zurcher said.

The reason IKEA is not already operating in Estonia is purely geographical, he added.

"It is more logical to take things step by step," he went on.

Founded in 1943 in Sweden by Ingvar Kamprad (1926-2018), IKEA, famous for its flat-packed, Scandinavian-style furniture and related products, has 411 outlets worldwide and a reported revenue of US $40.9 billion in 2016.

IKEA already operates two stores in Lithuania, in the capital, Vilnius, and the port city of Klaipėda.