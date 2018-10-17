IKEA publishes first Estonian-language online catalogue, confirms expansion

For the first time, Swedish furniture and home accessory giant IKEA has published its full online catalogue in Estonian. The company also confirmed it intends to enter the Estonian market next.

IKEA Baltic marketing manager Kristina Mažeikyte told ERR on Wednesday that the first ever Estonian-language IKEA catalogue is complete.

"To meet the needs of Estonians shopping at IKEA's Riga store, we added an Estonian-language catalogue to the Latvian site," she explained.

In its latest newsletter, IKEA also announced that the chain will be expanding to Estonia soon, but according to Mažeikyte, it is still too soon to share more detailed information about these plans.

"Regarding IKEA's entry into Estonia, we can say that Estonia is the market that we want to enter next," she confirmed. "As soon as we have news about this, we will share it with Estonian residents."

IKEA opened its first Latvian store in Riga in late August. Lithuania's first location opened in Vilnius in 2013.

