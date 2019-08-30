ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: IKEA Estonia launches online store, opens limited Tallinn location ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News
IKEA Tallinn, a concept featuring a limited showroom and online order pickup point, opened on Thursday. Aug. 29, 2019.
Open gallery
23 photos
Photo: IKEA Tallinn opening day on Thursday. Aug. 29, 2019. Author: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Economy

IKEA Estonia launched its online store as well as its first brick-and-mortar location, a limited showroom and pickup point, in the Lasnamäe district of Tallinn on Thursday. The Swedish furniture giant's Estonian online store saw over 100,00 unique visitors on its first day.

"Our goal is to offer a better everyday life for as many Estonian residents as possible, and we would like to thank all of our shoppers for a fantastic opening day," IKEA Tallinn manager Aleksejs Mihailovs said in a press release on Friday. "IKEA's online store was visited by over 100,000 people, which clearly demonstrates that Estonian consumers took advantage of the opportunity to browse and purchase IKEA products directly online."

According to Mihailovs, customers purchased over 2,000 different products, indicating that Estonians enjoy IKEA's broad range of products and purchase furniture and accessories alike.

The most popular items by category in IKEA's online store were tableware, kitchenware, boxes and baskets, and drinking glasses and mugs. Of furniture items, among the most popular were wardrobe solutions, shelving and dressers.

Swedish snacks, but no meatballs

Every other person to shop in person at IKEA's Tallinn location also purchased items available at the store's Swedish Food Market, which included cookies, chips, nuts and jams. Also popular on site were ready-to-buy children's products and organizational items for the home and kitchen.

"IKEA [Tallinn] offers a substantial amount of its Swedish food product range, including organic and certified coffee and tea, and sweet and sour items such as nuts, cookies, oil and sauces for immediate purchase," Mihailovs told ERR News, noting that many of these items are vegetarian-friendly.

It does not, however, sell its popular meatballs, either to eat on site or to take home, "due to delicate logistic and handling processes." Unlike many of its full-sized stores, the pickup point does not feature an on-site cafe.

Asked whether IKEA has considered opening a similar pickup point in Tartu, Estonia's major university city, or a full-sized store in either city in the future, however, the location manager demurred.

"Currently we're focusing on launching the online store and Tallinn pick-up point as well as the excellence of operations in meeting the needs of Estonia's many customers," he said. "We would rather not speculate on any further developments at this point. We are in the assessment phase concerning [the new Tallinn location]."

Located at Peterburi Road 66 in Lasnamäe, IKEA Tallinn includes a 1,500 square meter showroom featuring dozens of realistically furnished rooms for inspiration as well as over 200 products, including pillows and kitchenware, available for on-site purchase.

Among the items available for immediate purchase are IKEA's iconic blue Frakta shopping bags.

"Of course, customers are welcome to use their own bags and boxes to carry their purchased goods home if they would like," Mihailovs added.

The showroom and order pickup point are open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Customers can also place orders at IKEA Estonia's online store 24 hours per day.

Founded in 1943, IKEA currently operates 420 stores in more than 50 countries. Thus far, the Swedish company has opened two stores in the Baltics — one each in Vilnius and Riga — as well as two pickup points in Lithuania.

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ikea


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Baltic Way 30th Anniversary
MORE NEWS
09:33

Reinsalu: Response to hybrid threats needs to be 'systematic and strong'

09:06

Kallas: Ratas' government destroying Estonia 28 years in making

29.08

Opinion: State hinting it's time to cut corners on Estonia's eastern border

29.08

Kofkin trial eyewitness says the businessman paid Savisaar's medical bill

29.08

Savisaar trial co-defendant Alexander Kofkin's hearing starts Thursday

Opinion
Business
29.08

Manufacturing and trade boost business sector turnover in second quarter

29.08

Gallery: First passengers ride driverless bus in Tallinn

28.08

Gallery: IKEA gives sneak peek at Tallinn location opening Thursday

28.08

SEB Analyst: wage increases expected, but some companies reaching pay limit

28.08

Competition Authority rejects bill aiming to change network fee calculation

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
20:02

Lecture marks 25 years since Russian troop withdrawal Updated

18:44

Gallery: IKEA Estonia launches online store, opens limited Tallinn location

17:25

National Audit Office: State's 2018 financial report accurate

16:21

Poll: Estonian residents don't consider foreign labor a problem

15:11

Government: Eastern border infrastructure construction to continue

14:40

Vote of no-confidence against Ratas fails

14:31

Reinsalu: Russian and Chinese activities in the Arctic must be monitored

13:35

Czech Air Force to take over NATO air policing mission

13:05

Bolt's 2018 revenue grew fourfold, losses totaled €61 million

12:31

Central Bank: 'Three major causes' for economic slowdown

11:53

Opinion: Government of Jüri Ratas will last for long time yet

11:01

Riigikogu convenes extraordinary sitting, Ratas to face no-confidence vote

10:40

Gallery: Ratas supporters gather at Toompea before no-confidence vote

10:39

Second quarter economic growth slows, up 3.6 percent on year

10:02

Retail turnover continues to increase in July

09:33

Reinsalu: Response to hybrid threats needs to be 'systematic and strong'

09:06

Kallas: Ratas' government destroying Estonia 28 years in making

29.08

Bolt teams up with University of Tartu to launch self-driving tech research

29.08

Opinion: State hinting it's time to cut corners on Estonia's eastern border

29.08

E-voting workgroup recommends more audits and observers

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: