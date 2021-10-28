Selver to open hypermarket next to IKEA store

Barry Nabuurs, director of UAB VPH, the company in charge of the park's development, said the company is trying to bring multiple retailers to the shopping park. The full list of retailers to open in Kurna will be available next year.

The new Selver hypermarket will have a surface area of 6,000 square meters. In addition to the location in Kurna, the supermarket will also open stores in Tabasalu and Lasnamäe.

While the supermarkets in Tabasalu and Priisle will mostly service local residents, the hypermarket in Kurna is set to become a part of a complex along with the IKEA store aside the Tallinn ring road. The shopping parks will service people from all over Estonia in addition to the locals in Jüri, Kiili, Assaku and Luige.

IKEA will open its doors in Kurna in the fall of next year. The surface area of the two-story outlet store is almost 30,000 square meters. The store will also house a restaurant, a Swedish food market and a bistro.

IKEA will also open a 1,000 m2 order point in Tartu in December. The plan and order point will feature a showroom where clients can also consult with IKEA specialists. Clients can place their order either onsite or online, similar to the order point in Tallinn.

Põlluvälja property in the village of Kurna, site of the proposed IKEA store. Source: Rae Municipality/Facebook

