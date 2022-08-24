Gallery: Sneak peek into Estonia's first full-sized IKEA, opening Thursday

Economy
New IKEA store due to open Thursday, August 25 2022.
Economy

Swedish furniture company IKEA will open its first store in Estonia near Tallinn in Kurna this Thursday.

Swedish-founded furniture giant IKEA is opening its first ever full-sized store in Estonia on Thursday.

The outlet is located near Kurna, just outside Tallinn, and covers close to 30,000 sq m. retail space, over two floors.

It will be open daily, 10.00 a.m. to 8 p.m., and facilities will include a restaurant serving the well-known IKEA Swedish meatballs.

While the new store is the first full-sized IKEA in Estonia, the company has operated smaller order collection points in Tallinn and Tartu, along with an e-store, since 2019.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

