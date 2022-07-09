Gallery: Estonia's first IKEA warehouse nears completion
Construction has ended at IKEA's new 30,000 square meter store in Kurna, Rae municipality which is due to open later this summer.
This will be Estonia's first full-scale IKEA store, which will also include a restaurant and grocery store. The opening date is not yet known.
The Swedish company first entered the market in 2019, opening a series of showrooms and collection points across Estonia.

Editor: Helen Wright