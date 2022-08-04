First full-size IKEA in Estonia opens on August 25

Swedish furniture and design giant IKEA is opening its first full-scale outlet in Estonia on Thursday, August 25, ahead of the original schedule given. The IKEA store will be located in Kurna, Rae municipality, just outside Tallinn.

The two-story warehouse covers 30,000 sq m and includes restaurants and a food store.

IKEA first entered the Estonian market in August 2019 when an e-store opened, along with a bricks-and-mortar collection point, on Peteburi tee in Tallinn, while the company purchased the plot of land near Rae which is home to the new store, in the same year.

The IKEA store's working hours will be 10.00 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week, while the e-store and collection point will remain open as well.

IKEA had earlier said that the store would not open until 2023 at the earliest.

IKEA also opened an order point in Tartu last year.

