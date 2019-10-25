ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Land sale for future IKEA store outside Tallinn concluded ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Põlluvälja property in the village of Külma, site of the proposed IKEA store.
Põlluvälja property in the village of Külma, site of the proposed IKEA store. Source: Facebook/Rae vallavalitsus
News

A municipality just outside Tallinn has sold just under 21 hectares of land to Swedish furniture giant IKEA for €2 million, Baltic News Service reports.

The Rae municipality sold the land, at Põlluvälja, last week, with the transaction subsequently being notarized.

The contract agreed makes the purchases responsible for establishing a retail outlet of 25,000 sq meters.

"IKEA representatives chose the Põlluvälja property, in Külmaa village, promising to build a new exit road from the ring road, internal roundabouts and collector roads on the property. deputy rural municipality mayor Priit Põldmäe said earlier in the month.

"The rural municipality and Road Administration (Maanteeamet) found this to be satisfactory, and negotiations continued," Põldmäe, who held the negotiations with IKEA representatives, told regional paper Harju Elu.

IKEA opened an online store and order and collection point with a limited selection from the IKEA catalog in August. The online store was the first instance of IKEA entering a market in this way, before establishing a bricks-and-mortar outlet. The order and collection point is on Peeterburi tee in Tallinn.

IKEA currently has 420 stores in more than 50 countries worldwide; Estonia is actually the last of the three Baltic States to get an IKEA branch.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ikearae municipality


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
19:01

Land sale for future IKEA store outside Tallinn concluded

18:49

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Oct. 25-31

18:26

What the papers say: Estonian twin undertakers in US, Veriora skate park

18:15

CityBee starts offering car rental service in Tallinn

17:59

Ex-IT minister Kert Kingo says she followed law when misleading Riigikogu

17:28

Tallinn to fund free meals for children in private kindergartens

17:13

Tallinn Transport chief says foreign labor could reduce bus driver shortage

15:58

Over 5,000 digital signatures collected supporting fur farm ban

15:22

Official letter shows minister aware of M.V.Wool risks earlier than claimed

14:56

Chinese investor convinced Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel will be successful

14:28

Ministry's inaction will lead to pharmacy crisis, reform impacts unknown Updated

14:04

Over €49 million to be spent on improving safety of busy roads

13:31

Health board traces second listeria strain to M.V.Wool fish factory

13:04

Isamaa chairman: Nothing tragic about postponing pension reform

12:28

Hiiumaa ferry timetable change will harm local business, says one firm

11:31

EKRE has several candidates for Kingo replacement

10:53

Tänak should clinch WRC title in Catalunya, says Toyota team boss

10:15

Judges protest justice ministry court information inspection

09:23

Estonia received €500 million more from EU than it paid into budget in 2018

09:16

Estonia supports UK's request for Brexit withdrawal extension

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: