Veteran diplomat warns Estonia's 'predictable' Russia message losing impact

Former longtime diplomat Jaap Ora says Estonia should carefully calibrate its public statements on Russia to avoid being sidelined internationally by predictable rhetoric.

Ora, who recently joined Isamaa, criticized Prime Minister Kristen Michal's (Reform) response to recent reports that the U.S. had asked the Baltic states to tone down their rhetoric about the threat posed by Russia.

He also warned that Estonia's foreign policy messaging has become predictable, risking fatigue among international partners.

"Foreign policy is not the place to speak your mind," Ora wrote on social media, adding that diplomats have to think carefully about what they say and calibrate their message each time accordingly.

"Words are an important tool in diplomacy, but they have to serve a purpose," he said. "Your heart may be burning, but your public message should be measured."

Ora said treating foreign policy as simply "expressing positions" is an oversimplification.

"Our message has gotten predictable, and there's a risk that people will grow tired of hearing it," the ex-diplomat said, warning that Estonia could lose its seat at the table for important discussions.

"Those invited are expected to bring fresh ideas and something valuable [to the discussion]," he explained. "If our message is already predictable, there may be less interest in having us there."

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Estonian leaders stand firm

Citing several anonymous sources, Reuters reported Friday that the United States had asked the Baltic states to tone down their public statements about Russia and put less emphasis on the threat it poses.

Michal responded that he had no intention of holding back, saying pressure on Russia should be maintained instead.

Other Estonian officials echoed the prime minister's sentiments, including outgoing Foreign Ministry Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov, who snoted he was not aware of any official requests from U.S. officials for Estonia to change its Russia rhetoric.

"Perhaps also because a proposal like that would always and in any case get rejected," Vseviov said.

"Estonia's voice is our most important trump card, the most important weapon for taking part in international politics," he emphasized. "And while that voice must be used wisely and never belligerently, surrendering that voice is something we should never even consider."

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