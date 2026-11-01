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Social Democrats council endorses Jonatan Vseviov's prime minister bid

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Social Democratic Party (SDE) council meeting. November 1, 2026.
Social Democratic Party (SDE) council meeting. November 1, 2026. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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The Social Democratic Party (SDE) council has formally endorsed Jonatan Vseviov as their party's candidate for prime minister in the 2027 Riigikogu elections.

Vseviov, who stepped down as secretary general at the Foreign Ministry to run in next spring's elections, will head the party's list in Electoral District 4, which covers Harju and Rapla counties.

On the proposal of party leader Lauri Läänemets, the council approved his nomination as the Social Democrats' candidate for prime minister on Sunday.

Läänemets said the party will campaign as a united team.

"Our goal is to win these elections because the Social Democrats are offering the people of Estonia the best possible candidate for prime minister and a strong team to bring Estonia back to the heart of Europe," he said.

The party chair noted that the SDE's support has tripled since the last Riigikogu elections in 2023, crediting the work of both longtime party members and new recruits.

"Now it's up to us to grow that support even further," he added.

Social Democratic Party (SDE) council meeting. November 1, 2026. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

'We alone are responsible for us'

In his address to the council, Vseviov called for Estonia to pursue a more ambitious foreign policy and play a greater role in shaping Europe's future. He said Estonia must have a strong and influential voice in decisions affecting the continent.

"We alone are responsible for both telling our own story and ensuring there is room for our freedom in the Europe of the future," Vseviov said. "We cannot assume that questions affecting Estonia's future will stay off the international agenda just because we meekly keep our mouths shut."

Such matters will come up regardless, he stressed, adding that "the less weight our voice carries in those discussions, the more likely others are to decide our future without us."

The next Riigikogu elections will take place on March 7, 2027.

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Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

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