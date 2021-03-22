IKEA to open order point in Tartu at end of 2021

Swedish furniture giant IKEA plans to open an order point near the Lõunakeskus mall in Tartu in December.

Johannes R. Johannesson, manager of IKEA for the Baltic countries said Tartu has been chosen as a location as it is the second biggest city in Estonia and a new concept will be unveiled there.

The 1,000-square-meter plan and order point will feature a showroom where clients can also consult with IKEA specialists. Clients can place their order either onsite or online.

The order can then be either picked up by the client at the IKEA point or have brought to their home for an extra charge. The entire IKEA product range will be available at the Tartu plan and order point.

