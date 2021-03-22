IKEA to open order point in Tartu at end of 2021 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
IKEA Tallinn, a concept featuring a limited showroom and online order pickup point, opened on Thursday. Aug. 29, 2019. Source: AIli Vahtla/ERR
News

Swedish furniture giant IKEA plans to open an order point near the Lõunakeskus mall in Tartu in December.

Johannes R. Johannesson, manager of IKEA for the Baltic countries said Tartu has been chosen as a location as it is the second biggest city in Estonia and a new concept will be unveiled there.

The 1,000-square-meter plan and order point will feature a showroom where clients can also consult with IKEA specialists. Clients can place their order either onsite or online.

The order can then be either picked up by the client at the IKEA point or have brought to their home for an extra charge. The entire IKEA product range will be available at the Tartu plan and order point. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:48

Immunologist: Antibodies could provide protection for at least a year

18:21

Tallinn Airport restarts flights to Kyiv on March 28

17:52

Residence permits issued for employment dropped 4.2 percent in 2020

17:24

Carlos Jürgens and Oral Roberts advance to March Madness Sweet 16

17:07

Riigikogu committee discusses raising age of consent

16:57

Estonian epee national team starts Olympic chase with victory over Ukraine

16:31

Criminal case of East Tallinn Central Hospital CEO sent to prosecution

16:07

IKEA to open order point in Tartu at end of 2021

15:43

Lack of instructors causes EDF to cut number of conscripts by 99 for 2021

15:17

Estonia's coronavirus infection rate still rising

15:10

Police take former Opera director's sexual harassment case to Supreme court

14:57

"AK.Nädal" feature: How to stop sexual abuse of minors in sports

14:35

State not yet willing to give up on coronavirus notification app HOIA

14:13

Gallery: Old Harbor's D-terminal to undergo renovation

13:47

Lung transplant canceled due to short working hours at Tartu Airport

13:21

Egon Kaur: The goal is to sit behind the wheel of a WRC car

13:16

Hospital manager: Situation with hospital beds in Tallinn is critical

12:54

AK: How are musicians coping during the coronavirus crisis?

12:27

Postimees: Estonian overdose deaths at lowest this century

12:05

Frontline worker vaccinations to be reduced in coming weeks

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: