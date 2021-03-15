IKEA to open new store in Estonia in 2022 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Põlluvälja property in the village of Külma, site of the proposed IKEA store. Source: Facebook/Rae vallavalitsus
An IKEA store will be opened in Kurna, Rae Municipality in autumn 2022 after a €23 million agreement was concluded between developers.

The 30,000 square meter store will cover two floors and also have a restaurant and food market.

The agreement was signed by Nordecon and Viljandi Real Estate and work will start as soon as possible. Construction of the store is expected to take approximately 16 months.

CEO of IKEA Baltic Johannes R. Joannesson said the start of construction is an important milestone for the company's operations in Estonia. 

"IKEA entered the Estonian market in August 2019 when an e-shop and a delivery point were opened in Tallinn. We are extremely grateful for a successful start that has exceeded our expectations," he said.

Previously, IKEA planned to open Estonia's first full-size store in 2023. 

Rae Municipality borders Tallinn. Source: Google maps

Editor: Helen Wright

