Study: IKEA suppliers accused of using Belarusian prison labor

News
IKEA store in Estonia.
IKEA store in Estonia. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

French media outlet Disclose has published a study to suggest several suppliers of Swedish furniture giant IKEA used products made in Belarusian prisons run by officials of the Lukashenko regime.

The investigation found that half of IKEA's major Belarusian suppliers had links to penal colonies run by the authorities of Alexander Lukashenko, Politico reports.

IKEA supplier Mogotex apparently purchased textiles from the IK-2 juvenile detention center in 2019. The colony's manager was sanctioned by the EU for "inhumane treatment of political prisoners" 2006-2014. Prisoners working at IK-2 got paid just a few rubles per month, while the average salary in Belarus is €600.

"The Lukashenko regime forces prisoners to work for free, including political prisoners," Belarusian opposition activist Franak Viačorka said.

"Many were sentenced to forced labor after attending protests where they criticized Lukashenko or voiced support for Ukraine. We urge all Western companies to stop cooperating with the regime and whichever institutions with ties to the Belarusian administration," Viačorka added.

IKEA's cooperation with Belarusian companies officially started in 1999 when Lukashenko was already in power. The country eventually became IKEA's second largest timber supplier after Poland.

An Ikea spokesperson said the company takes "the reports regarding Belarus very seriously and that we never accept human rights violations in our supply chain."

IKEA stopped all new business development in Belarus due to human rights violations in June 2021 and terminated contracts with their Belarusian suppliers a year later.

In 2012, the company admitted that it bought products made by political prisoners in the former East Germany in the 1970s and 1980s.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

12:02

2022 corruption index: Estonia ranked fifth lowest risk for corruption

11:27

Finance ministry closes misdemeanor case against former education minister

11:19

Health minister, psychiatrists want mental, physical healthcare equated

10:56

Price rises yet to impact luxury goods sales in Estonia

10:24

Number of sex crimes reported rises in 2022

09:52

Narva-2 pedestrian border bridge to be closed November 28

09:43

Study: IKEA suppliers accused of using Belarusian prison labor

09:11

ERR in Ukraine: Fierce fighting continues near Bakhmut

08:59

Record milk prices in Estonia may have peaked

08:22

Workgroup maps over 300 occupation monuments across Estonia Updated

err news features

Most Read articles

16.11

Owners of Disco Elysium fall out, Kaur Kender sues business partners

16.11

Experts: Missile that hit Poland could have exploded in self-destruct mode

16.11

'I don't speak much in my job': Couriers react to Language Act proposal

16.11

Estonia to train Ukrainian soldiers in EU Military Assistance Mission

07:14

Daily: Russian spy exchanged in 2018 flees back to Estonia, claims asylum

17.11

Estonians still not cutting consumption as prices continue to rise

17.11

Social Democrats backpedal on car tax plan

16.11

Estonian businessmen launch new bank in Lithuania, opens in Estonia soon

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: