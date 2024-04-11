IKEA turnover soars to €95 million in Estonia as other furniture sellers struggling

News
IKEA.
IKEA. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

While a lot of Estonian furniture stores barely made ends meet last year, the turnover of IKEA franchise holder Runikon Retail came to €95.2 million and profit to €9.3 million. The company's main goal in 2024 is to expand its Tartu showroom.

Runikon Retail runs the IKEA store near Tallinn and a planning studio in Tartu. The company's turnover reached €95.2 million during its financial year between September 2022 and August of last year.

Retail trade has been in decline for the past 18 months in Estonia. Finnish furniture stores Sotka and Asko pulled out of the Estonian market last year, while the turnover of the Aatrium furniture mall fell. The latter made a loss of half a million euros. Estonia's second largest furniture retailer after IKEA, Evelekt, which operates the Home4You trademark, also closed with a slight loss.

Marko Põder, head of market for IKEA Estonia, told ERR that the company's results should largely match last year's by the end of its financial year on August 31.

IKEA's new store in Kurna, Harju County was already operational during the financial year and delivered a sharp spike in turnover: Runicon Retail's sales revenue more than doubled from €44.5 million the previous year. Profit increased from €155,000 to €9.3 million. The company employed 448 people.

Põder said that IKEA has also picked up on altered customer behavior. People plan ahead and look for price-quality ratio, impulse buying is down. That is why shoppers need to be motivated differently.

"For example, we must be able to tell people how opting for different solutions can help them save money," he noted, adding that people also buy more products meant to make others last longer, such as coach and chair covers.

The lion's share or 90 percent of Runicon Retail's turnover was from the sale of furniture and light fixtures, €3.8 million came from food and €1.8 from services.

The company's goal for 2024 is to invest in an expansion of its Tartu showroom. Põder said that IKEA also has other Baltic expansion plans and will open a new planning studio in Lipeaja, Latvia in April.

According to Põder, since the beginning of the year, there has been a significant increase in IKEA's business customer segment, with the highest demand coming from companies engaged in real estate development. Specifically, IKEA offers these companies interior design services and furniture solutions for real estate, retail, hospitality, offices and similar needs.

IKEA opened a pickup point in Tallinn in August 2019 and in Tartu in November 2021. IKEA's first store in Estonia opened its doors in Kurna at the end of August 2022.

As of February 2023, the IKEA group included 460 stores in 62 countries, and all stores operate under franchise agreements. The owner of the IKEA franchise is Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:01

Consistency is key when protecting gardens from moles

14:25

Court rejects major businesses' claim against water company

13:53

Minister in the US: Security on both sides of Atlantic our shared responsibility

13:25

IKEA turnover soars to €95 million in Estonia as other furniture sellers struggling

13:23

Independents putting pressure on Tallinn coalition to have a deal by Sunday

13:13

Government approves sugary drinks tax bill

12:41

ERR in Riga: Latvia wants to privatize a couple of dozen state firms

12:39

Climate ministry ends talks with companies bidding for Nordica

11:58

Estonian MEPs: EU must be bolder in supporting Ukraine and defending itself

11:16

Ragnar Klavan: Vassiljev is ready to defend Estonia, so he's an Estonian

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10.04

Tallinn to demolish illegally constructed building

10.04

German who learned Estonian: I don't believe in linguistic talent

10.04

Heat records broken in Estonia as temperatures hit 25 degrees

09.04

7 museums offering free events for Estonian language learners

09:57

Many Tallinn eateries may this summer have to hire staff who lack Estonian skills

10.04

Supermarket on lemonade tax: Consumer choices are already changing

10.04

Global Estonian Report: April 10-17

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo