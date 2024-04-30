Statistics: Estonia's retail trade volumes down 4 percent on year

According to data provided by Statistics Estonia, in March 2024, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was €851 million. Compared to the same month in 2023, the volume of retail trade turnover fell by four percent.

Johanna Linda Pihlak, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that the decline in the volume of retail trade turnover was mainly due to stores selling manufactured goods, as their turnover volume was nine percent smaller than in March last year.

"The volume of turnover decreased in all types of stores selling manufactured goods. The biggest decrease, at 16 percent, was registered in stores selling via mail order or the internet," Pihlak said.

When it comes to stores selling manufactured goods, the decrease in turnover volume was 14 percent for those selling household goods and appliances.

Stores selling hardware and building materials saw a nine percent fall, as did other non-specialised stores selling predominantly manufactured goods (department stores). Stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear experienced and eight percent drop.

Turnover volumes fell by four percent for other specialised stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc. Stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, and direct sale) also saw a four percent drop. For pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics, turnover volumes decreased by 3 percent.

Retail trade turnover. Source: Statistics Estonia

The turnover volume of enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel was two percent lower in March 2024 than March 2023. The turnover volume for grocery stores increased by one percent on year.

The volume of retail trade turnover increased by 15 percent from February to March this year. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, turnover volume was up by one percent from the previous month.

In the first three months of 2024 (January - March), the volume of retail trade turnover was five percent lower than in the same period in 2023.

