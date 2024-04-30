Estonian consumer prices rose quickly in April

News
Shopper at a supermarket in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.
Shopper at a supermarket in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Consumer prices rose by 1.1 percent in April compared to March and by 3.26 percent compared to April 2023, preliminary data from Statistics Estonia shows.

The end of energy subsidy measures are responsible for the annual rate, Luminor's chief economist Lenno Uusküla said.

"While the annual inflation rate was 4.1 percent in March, this month-on-month decline is linked to the energy subsidy measures that ended in April last year. If there had been no new jump in inflation in Estonia, annual inflation would also have been below 3 percent," he said.

Half of the 3.3 percent inflation rate is connected to the VAT increase and other administrative changes in January this year, the expert explained.

However, the rest has been lower than the euro area inflation rate. This is largely due to the drop in energy prices, which affects Estonia's inflation more than the euro area's.

Lenno Uusküla Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"However, given our economic downturn and compared to our price increases in other Baltic countries, our inflation is too high," Uusküla added.

"At the moment, they do not know what exactly was behind the price rise in April, but the big reasons are clear. The rise in services prices continues and has been lower than the rise in goods prices in previous years. With world commodity prices having also fallen back to some of their pre-high price levels, there is no reason for goods to be more expensive than services. However, as wage increases have been gradual and slower than price increases, the costs of services have also risen at a slower pace," the economist said. "As an example of this process, in April prices of some communication services rose, and prices of hairdressing services, for example, were also seen to rise."

Fuel prices were slightly more expensive again in April. "It has also been a good time to raise prices, as the rise in VAT has created a new confusion in prices, so consumers do not know what the right price for goods is," he added.

Estonia's April inflation above EU average

Eurostat's Euro area annual inflation flash estimate measured inflation at 2.4 percent in April, the same as in March.

Belgium (4.9 percent), Croatia (4.7 percent), Austria (3.4 percent) and Spain (3.4 percent) had the highest rates followed by Estonia (3.3 percent).

The lowest rates were in Lithuania (0.4 percent), Finland (0.6 percent), and Italy (1 percent).

Latvia's figure was 1.1 percent.

The main components of euro area inflation were services (3.7 percent), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (2.8 percent), non-energy industrial goods (0.9 percent,) and energy (-0.6 percent). 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:35

Gallery: 5miinust and Puuluup's first rehersal on Malmö's Eurovision stage

17:14

GPS jamming not affecting ships in Gulf of Finland

16:30

Documentary exposes state logging in Estonia to kick off Environment Month

16:02

City to discontinue Tallinn Russian Lyceum Foundation

15:24

Tallinn to close sports school

14:55

Estonian consumer prices rose quickly in April

14:37

No confidence motion against Tallinn mayor fails

14:00

Over 300 Tallinn public transport stops to get new shelters

13:26

Ministry hires law firm to advise on MPEÕK affairs

12:57

Bolt owners active supporters of Estonia's political parties

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

29.04

Finnair suspends flights to Tartu for 1 month to seek GPS jamming solution

29.04

Study: Salary rises canceled out by cost of living in the Baltics

29.04

Minister: GPS jamming is a deliberate hybrid attack by Russia

27.04

Second Finnair flight turns back from Tartu due to GPS interference

29.04

Estonian company could start producing munitions this year

29.04

Gallery: Tallinn starts tearing down illegally constructed building

29.04

Average value of Bolt share options €89 in 2022

29.04

Tallinn opens first parental guidance center

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo