Flash estimate: Estonian economy contracted by 2.1 percent in Q1 2024

Gross domestic product (GDP) in Estonian fell by around 2.1 percent on year to the first quarter of 2024 (Q1 2024), state agency Statistics Estonia reported Thursday, in a flash estimate.

According to Statistics Estonia's preliminary estimate, this decline in GDP had in slowed down in the first quarter of 2024, and compared with Q4 2023, the seasonally and working-day adjusted GDP remained on the same level in Q1 2024.

According to Eurostat, the EU's economy also picked up slightly in Q1 2024, as the GDP of the union as a whole grew by 0.5 percent.

GDP flash estimate. Source: Statistics Estonia

Statistics Estonia is to publish full GDP data for Q1 2024 2024 on May 31.

More detailed background information from Statistics Estonia is available here and here.

