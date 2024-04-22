Estonia's gender pay gap falls to 13 percent

News
Teachers protesting on Toompea Hill in Tallinn on day one of Estonia's nationwide teachers' strike on Monday. January 22, 2024.
Teachers protesting on Toompea Hill in Tallinn on day one of Estonia's nationwide teachers' strike on Monday. January 22, 2024. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The gender pay gap decreased by 4.6 percentage points on-year in 2023, data from Statistics Estonia shows. On average, women earned 13.1 percent less than men.

Last year, the average gross hourly earnings were €10.27 for women and €11.8 for men.

The largest gap between men's and women's earnings was recorded in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (25.5 percent), followed by information and communication (25.1 percent) and financial and insurance activities (24.9 percent).

There were four economic activities where women earned more than men: agriculture, forestry and fishing (gender pay gap -1.1 percent), professional, scientific and technical activities (-2.4 percent), transportation and storage (-5.6 percent), and other service activities (-18.4 percent).

In agriculture, forestry and fishing, women's average gross hourly earnings were €8.49, while men's average hourly earnings were €8.39.

In professional, scientific and technical activities, the average gross hourly earnings were €13.95 for women and €13.61 for men.

Female employees in transportation and storage earned €9.96 per hour on average, compared to men's €9.43.

In other service activities, the average gross hourly earnings were €8.90 for women and €7.52 for men.

Gender pay gap by economic activity, 2022-2023 Source: Statistics Estonia

Liina Kuusik, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said the gender pay gap in Estonia has decreased by 11.7 percentage points since 2013.

"In 2023, compared with 2022, the gender pay gap decreased the most in other service activities and increased the most in administrative and support service activities," she said.

In 2022, the pay gap was recorded at 17.7 percent.

Gender pay gap, 1994-2023 Source: Statistics Estonia

The gender pay gap is calculated as the difference between the average gross hourly earnings of male and female employees, divided by the average gross hourly earnings of male employees, and is expressed as a percentage.

The average gross earnings do not include irregular bonuses or premiums.

Statistics Estonia publishes more information about the gender pay gap here. The data can be viewed here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:52

Expert: U.S. foreign policy to remain on isolationist path for a while longer

09:24

Producer price index down 3.9% on year in March

08:50

Estonia's gender pay gap falls to 13 percent

08:22

Credibility of HPV at-home tests challenged in Estonia

08:08

Colonel: Russia prepared to risk using tactical air force again

21.04

Construction to disrupt traffic on Tallinn's Tartu maantee from Monday

21.04

Despite April snow, thousands hit river for Võhandu Marathon

21.04

Electoral committee chief: Peterson can run under presumption of innocence

21.04

Pärnu wraps up winter swim season with inaugural festival

21.04

Aivo Peterson Koos party's only EU elections candidate

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.04

EDF chief: I am absolutely certain Estonia could win a war

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.04

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

20.04

Carnivorous diet trend among some Estonians has doctors baffled

21.04

Nine parties, six independents apply to run in Estonia's EU elections

08.04

Metro group: Proposed Tallinn light metro could compete with car

21.04

Despite April snow, thousands hit river for Võhandu Marathon

20.04

Estonian FM: US aid package could bring battlefield turnaround for Ukraine

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo