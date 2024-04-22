Estonia's gender pay gap falls to 13 percent

The gender pay gap decreased by 4.6 percentage points on-year in 2023, data from Statistics Estonia shows. On average, women earned 13.1 percent less than men.

Last year, the average gross hourly earnings were €10.27 for women and €11.8 for men.

The largest gap between men's and women's earnings was recorded in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (25.5 percent), followed by information and communication (25.1 percent) and financial and insurance activities (24.9 percent).

There were four economic activities where women earned more than men: agriculture, forestry and fishing (gender pay gap -1.1 percent), professional, scientific and technical activities (-2.4 percent), transportation and storage (-5.6 percent), and other service activities (-18.4 percent).

In agriculture, forestry and fishing, women's average gross hourly earnings were €8.49, while men's average hourly earnings were €8.39.

In professional, scientific and technical activities, the average gross hourly earnings were €13.95 for women and €13.61 for men.

Female employees in transportation and storage earned €9.96 per hour on average, compared to men's €9.43.

In other service activities, the average gross hourly earnings were €8.90 for women and €7.52 for men.

Gender pay gap by economic activity, 2022-2023 Source: Statistics Estonia

Liina Kuusik, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said the gender pay gap in Estonia has decreased by 11.7 percentage points since 2013.

"In 2023, compared with 2022, the gender pay gap decreased the most in other service activities and increased the most in administrative and support service activities," she said.

In 2022, the pay gap was recorded at 17.7 percent.

Gender pay gap, 1994-2023 Source: Statistics Estonia

The gender pay gap is calculated as the difference between the average gross hourly earnings of male and female employees, divided by the average gross hourly earnings of male employees, and is expressed as a percentage.

The average gross earnings do not include irregular bonuses or premiums.

Statistics Estonia publishes more information about the gender pay gap here. The data can be viewed here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!