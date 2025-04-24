X!

Estonia's gender pay gap persists as women earn 13.2 percent less in 2024

News
Sign from a protest against the gender pay gap in Estonia.
Sign from a protest against the gender pay gap in Estonia. Source: Rauno Volmar/Ekspress Meedia/Scanpix
News

Last year, the gross hourly wages of female employees in Estonia were 13.2 percent lower than those of male employees, Statistics Estonia said Thursday. On year, the country's gender pay gap widened by 0.1 percentage points.

The gender pay gap was over 20 percent in five economic activities, Statistics Estonia analyst Sigrid Saagpakk said in a press release.

These included financial and insurance activities (25.5 percent), information and communication (24.4 percent), wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (23.5 percent), human health and social work activities (20.7 percent) and manufacturing (20.2 percent).

Compared with 2023, the gender pay gap in other service activities changed the most, from -18.4 percent in 2023 to 14.8 percent in 2024.

Last year, the gender pay gap was negative only in one activity — transportation and storage, where it stood at -7.1 percent.

"This means that female employees in transportation and storage earned more than male employees," Saagpakk explained.

Some activities also had a small gender pay gap, including water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (3.6 percent), agriculture, forestry and fishing (5.9 percent), real estate activities (6 percent) as well as public administration and defense, compulsory social security (6.5 percent).

Women averaged €10.67, men €12.29 an hour

"Average gross hourly wages were the highest in information and communication — €21.60 for male and €16.30 for female employees," Saagpakk noted. "In financial and insurance activities, men earned €20.70 and women €15.40 per hour on average."

Gross hourly wages were the lowest, meanwhile, in accommodation and food service activities for both male and female employees — at €8.40 and €7.10, respectively.

The analyst noted that the gender pay gap in Estonia has decreased by 9.7 percentage points since 2011.

"Over the last 13 years, average gross hourly wages have risen by more than €6, specifically by €6.60 for male employees and by €6.30 for female employees," she said.

Ministry: We need to challenge gender stereotypes, increase transparency

"The gender pay gap is an indicator of overall gender equality in society," noted Eva Liina Kliiman, an adviser at the Department of Equality Policies at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications (MKM).

She added that the difference in women's and men's average wages has very real negative consequences, as wages determine people's well-being not just in the present, but in the future as well. The inequality that exists today has a direct impact on various benefits and on pensions, for example.

"To reduce the gender pay gap, we need to diminish the impact of gender stereotypes on the choices and opportunities that women and men have," Kliiman highlighted, adding that there must be greater pay transparency as well.

"It also matters how a society as a whole values and rewards care work, including in education, nursing and healthcare," she continued. "Compensation for work in these areas is largely dependent on political decisions."

Employers can analyze pay gap

MKM and Statistics Estonia have developed a digital tool to help businesses more easily analyze the gender pay gap within their organizations. Called the "Wage Mirror" ("Palgapeegel"), the application is available via the Labor Inspectorate's self-service portal. It draws on existing registry data, and requires no additional input from employers to use.

The gender pay gap is calculated as the difference between the average gross hourly wages of male and female employees divided by the average gross hourly wages of male employees, and is expressed as a percentage. Average gross wages and salaries, as used in the calculation of the gender pay gap, do not include irregular bonuses or performance bonuses.

Gender pay gap data for 2024 was collected via the questionnaire "Gross hourly earnings of male and female employees in October."

Statistics Estonia and Eurostat use different methodologies to calculate the gender pay gap. The gender pay gap published by Eurostat does not take into account the indicators of businesses and institutions with fewer than 10 employees; it also excludes the earnings of employees in agriculture, forestry and fishing as well as in public administration and defense.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:47

President sends church foreign influence law back to Riigikogu Updated

15:41

Estonia's Jewish community condemns KOOS leader's hijacking of the Holocaust

15:38

Party funding watchdog to calculate price of Isamaa leader's radio show

15:07

Ott Tänak joint third in Canary Islands rally initial shakedown run

15:06

General: New base repays Defense Forces' long-standing debt to Narva

15:01

Tallink, Viking Line post Q1 losses of tens of millions Updated

14:48

Estonian businessman agrees to 29 days in prison in drunk driving plea deal

14:19

Former PM Andrus Ansip to publish memoirs, rules out return to politics

14:00

Paide puts an end to FC Levadia's 2025 winning streak

13:58

Estonia moves forward with international mine treaty withdrawal

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

22.04

Estonia testing all 120 emergency sirens nationwide for first time ever

23.04

Estonia's population declines for first time in 9 years

23.04

Estonian Defense Forces to build new base in Narva

23.04

Lux Express puts double-decker buses on Tallinn-Tartu route

22.04

New project aims to attract non-Estonian speaking women to work

23.04

EDF Headquarters chief: Russia has gained a lot of courage from US negotiations

09:20

Estonians' second pension pillar funds left sittings in accounts or spent

23.04

New schoolyard norms force experts to speak up in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo