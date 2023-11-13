Statistics: Estonia's gender pay gap widens on year

According to preliminary data provided by Statistics Estonia, in 2022, the gross hourly earnings of female employees in Estonia were 17.7 percent lower than the earnings of male employees. The gender pay gap in Estonia has increased by 2.8 percentage points on year.

The economic area, where the gap between men's and women's earnings was the largest in 2022, was the financial and insurance sector (32.9 percent). This was followed by wholesale and retail trade (31.6 percent), other service activities (27.8 percent), and manufacturing (25.8 percent).

Just like in 2021, transportation and storage was the only economic sector where women earned more than men, with women's average gross hourly earnings exceeding men's by 9.3 percent.

Gender pay gap n Estonia Source: Statistics Estonia

According to Liina Kuusik, analyst at Statistics Estonia,  between 2013 and 2021, the gender pay gap in Estonia narrowed by 9.9 percentage, but increased by 2.8 percentage points in 2022. 

"When compared to 2021, the pay gap last year decreased most in construction and increased most in other service activities," Kuusik said.

Gender pay gap n Estonia by sector. Source: Statistics Estonia

More detailed information is available here.

Editor: Michael Cole

