Ministry: 980 births registered in Estonia in October

A total of 980 births were registered in Estonia in October, the interior ministry reports.

Births

This was an increase of the figure for October 2022 (968 live births), or a rise of 1.2 percent.

In October this year, 500 of the births were recorded as boys, and 480 as girls.

11 sets of twins were among the statistics; seven pairs of boy times, two pairs of girl twins and two mixed pairs.

By region, Tallinn registered the highest number of births as might be expected (328), with a further 150 registered in the remainder of Harju County.

138 births were registered in Tartu County, including Tartu city, 67 in Ida-Viru County and 63 in Pärnu County, including the city of Pärnu.

For the rest of the country, by county, the figures were: Lääne-Viru County 48 births; Viljandi County 30 births; Järva County 28; Võru County 25; Saaremaa 22; Rapla County 21; Põlva County 18; Jõgeva County 16; Valga County 12; Lääne County 11; Hiiumaa 3.

The most popular girls' first names in October were: Sofia (11 cases), Emma, ​​Hanna and Mia (seven) and Emily, Isabella, Olivia and Polina (five). 

Mark (nine babies), Jasper (eight) and Oliver and Oskar (seven apiece) were the most often chosen boys' names.

A total of 9,109 live births have been registered for the first 10 months of this year: 4,602 boys and 4,507 girl.

The figure for the same period last year was 9,954 live births.

Marriages and decrees nisi

394 marriages were concluded in October (cf. 392 in October 2022), 29 of them by notaries and nine by members of the clergy, all denominations.

246 marriages were dissolved in October, up from 227 dissolutions in October 2022.

Deaths

1,368 deaths were registered in October, compared with 1,376 in October 2022.

Name changes

207 people registered a new name in October in Estonia (cf. 203 in October last year), of which 64 were changes to a first name, 129 to a last name and 14 where both first and second names were changed.

147 women and 60 men changed their names in October.

The interior ministry's department of population operations maintains records of registered family status entries. 

Population statistics and changes in the demographic situation are commented upon and contextualized by state agency Statistics Estonia.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

