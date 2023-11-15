Public conciliator's offer to teachers postponed to Friday

News
Meelis Virkebau.
Meelis Virkebau. Source: ERR
News

Estonian Public Conciliator Meelis Virkebau had originally been scheduled to make a compromise proposal on Wednesday in order to resume salary negotiations between educational workers and the state. However, this has now been postponed to Friday due to a change of circumstances.

Virkebau told ERR that last Friday, when a conciliation meeting was held in Tartu, Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200), announced that she would ask the coalition council to support a long-term plan to raise teachers' salaries on Monday

"On that basis, I had been supposed to propose today that I would receive input from the results of the coalition council. However, it turned out that the coalition council was cancelled altogether on Monday, as the prime minister was travelling abroad," explained Virkebau.

"There is a cabinet meeting on Thursday and I know that the minister is expected to make the same proposal for an increase in teachers' salaries up to 2027. Based on the outcome of that, on Friday we will make our decision regarding how to proceed."

According to Virkebau, the decision will depend on whether the government gives the education minister the mandate to sign off on such a long-term plan.

"If we don't have this information, there is no point in making a proposal that is worth nothing. Our proposal has to be based on a government decision," he said.

The Estonian Educational Personnel Union (EHL) requested an 11 percent increase for teachers by 2024, but a rise of only 1.77 percent was found in the budget negotiations. This will add approximately €31 a month. The Minister of Education and Research initially suggested 8 percent.

The EHL turned to the public conciliator with the dispute on October 2.

After the public conciliator makes its proposal, all parties will have three days to decide how to move forward. If it is rejected. the EHL says teachers will begin preparing to strike.

In 2023, the minimum monthly salary for teachers is due to rise from €1,412 to €1,749, an increase of 23.9 percent. According to data provided by Statistics Estonia, the average salary in Estonia in March 2023 was €1,810.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:02

Eesti Energia: Hydrogen power generation may become cheaper than oil shale

13:29

Highway section construction errors could cost Estonia €8 million

13:02

European Commission puts Estonia's 2023 recession at deepest in EU

12:31

Top US intelligence official Ronald S. Moultrie visits Estonia

12:02

Public conciliator's offer to teachers postponed to Friday

11:23

Former ISS director now advising nuclear reactor company Fermi Energia

10:13

EKRE to join Isamaa in Kallas no confidence motion

10:07

Statistics: Unemployment in Estonia up 4,600 in Q3 2023

09:29

Kallas on teacher wage hikes: You can't make pledges when funds are lacking

08:47

Estonian timber sector finding it increasingly difficult to compete abroad

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.11

Domino's Pizza launching in Estonia

14.11

Estonian construction workers returning from Finland due to lack of work

14.11

Estonian flag flown upside down outside Tartu student dorm

14.11

Gallery: Two 500-tonne viaducts pushed into position in Tondi, Tallinn

14.11

What is the face of poverty in Estonia?

13.11

Nordica negotiations start with all interested parties

12.11

Estonia increases wait between language proficiency exam retakes

07:41

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas says open to being next NATO chief

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: