Madis Kallas: Increasing teacher pay cannot cost rural school closures

Opinion
Madis Kallas.
Madis Kallas. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Opinion

Madis Kallas writes that if the state finds ways to increase teacher pay, it must also find funds for municipalities and towns to increase their kindergarten teacher salaries.

Education must be available outside of cities. If a person has chosen to live in a big city or a small town in Estonia, basic things such as a primary school, a kindergarten, a shop, a sense of security, or electricity must be guaranteed. This is the only way to motivate people to return to their countryside roots from living in cities.

No one seems to doubt that educators in Estonia merit a salary increase. It is also expected that the teacher salary increase will lead to a proportionate rise in the pay of school support staff, teachers in kindergartens and hobby schools.

However, while the increase in teachers' salary will come from the national budget, the increase in other educators' pay will have to be paid by local governments.

Municipalities are already in a precarious position, and any further strain on finances will have to come at the expense of something else. Due to a lack of money, smaller communities have been already struggling to keep nurseries, kindergartens and schools operational.

State support is critical to preventing local governments from being forced to make tough budgetary decisions about teacher salary increases. Larger municipalities, like as Tartu and Tallinn, will be able to support themselves, but smaller municipalities will have even more challenging choices to make.

I am glad that, at the end of the summer, the government decided to create a separate support measure for rural schools. We needed to secure more public money for six-grade schools (elementary school, grades one through six – ed.). In this manner, we also help local government leaders who are facing nothing but bad cuts to balance their budgets.

It goes without saying that every place in Estonia should be a pleasant place to live. As I said before, the presence of schools and kindergartens is the foundation of life in rural areas. It will be impossible to discuss cultural centers, libraries or a social system reform without a new generation of young people.

If the state can find ways to raise teacher salary, we must also find money for towns and municipalities to raise kindergarten teacher salaries. The same is true for teachers in non-formal education. Every teacher is essential to our educational system. All instructors are vital to Estonia, and these talks cannot take place in isolation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:10

Union: Teachers' warning strike passed off with support of society

11:39

Estonia donates fourth field hospital to Ukraine in cooperation with Iceland

11:01

Estonian IT experts: Incoming EU rules threaten internet users' privacy

10:50

Madis Kallas: Increasing teacher pay cannot cost rural school closures

10:20

Estonian state hoping private firms to begin producing munitions

09:40

Issuing paper receipts in shops may become voluntary

09:30

Rescue operation underway in Gulf of Riga after ferry takes on serious list Updated

09:12

Union: Three-quarters of schools and kindergartens participate in warning strike

09:10

Margus Tsahkna announces running as Eesti 200 leader

08:45

Number of people living in absolute poverty in Estonia up 2.5 times in 2022

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08.11

Catching cab from Tallinn Airport to get more expensive

09.11

Strict noise regulations may drive up Tallinn and Tartu real estate prices

09.11

Do ageism, ethnic minorities explain workplace bullying in Estonia?

09:30

Rescue operation underway in Gulf of Riga after ferry takes on serious list Updated

09.11

There may not be enough passengers for Tartu-Riga train link

07.11

Estonia puts new hate speech law to the test after Sunday demonstration

09.11

St. Petersburg St. John's Church wants Estonia Concert Hall lease ended

09.11

Estonian funeral culture undergoing a mini-revolution

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: