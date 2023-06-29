State continues to close rural schools, preliminary injunction revoked

The Tallinn District Court revoked Metsküla School's preliminary injunction. The March decision by the Laaneranna municipality that Metsküla school will close in the fall of 2023 is therefore valid. The court reached the same conclusion regarding the Virtsu school.

Pärnu Postimees reported (link in Estonian) that the Tallinn District Court upheld the municipality's explanation that the construction of the new building of the Lihula High School would not be feasible without the reorganization of the school network.

A circuit court's decision regarding an appeal against that decision is not subject to appeal. The administrative court will resume the substantive proceedings.

The school director of Metsküla, Pille Kaisel, said that parents should have been notified of school closures five months in advance, but they now have only two months to make alternate plans for their children's education.

Similar to the Metsküla school, the Virtsu school's preliminary injunction was also revoked by the district court.

Metsküla and Lõpe schools will be closed in the fall as well, Virtsu school will become a four-year primary school, and Varbla and Koonga schools will become six-year schools.

Local parents who opposed the decision filed an appeal with the Tallinn Administrative Court, and interim relief was granted to the Lõpe, Virtsu and Metsküla schools. The municipality decided to appeal the decision of the administrative court.

Metsküla School was selected as the School of the Year for this year.

Metsküla school. Source: Rait-Roland Veskemaa/ERR

--

