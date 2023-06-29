State continues to close rural schools, preliminary injunction revoked

News
Metsküla school.
Open gallery
9 photos
News

The Tallinn District Court revoked Metsküla School's preliminary injunction. The March decision by the Laaneranna municipality that Metsküla school will close in the fall of 2023 is therefore valid. The court reached the same conclusion regarding the Virtsu school.

Pärnu Postimees reported (link in Estonian) that the Tallinn District Court upheld the municipality's explanation that the construction of the new building of the Lihula High School would not be feasible without the reorganization of the school network.

A circuit court's decision regarding an appeal against that decision is not subject to appeal. The administrative court will resume the substantive proceedings.

The school director of Metsküla, Pille Kaisel, said that parents should have been notified of school closures five months in advance, but they now have only two months to make alternate plans for their children's education.

Similar to the Metsküla school, the Virtsu school's preliminary injunction was also revoked by the district court.

Metsküla and Lõpe schools will be closed in the fall as well, Virtsu school will become a four-year primary school, and Varbla and Koonga schools will become six-year schools.

Local parents who opposed the decision filed an appeal with the Tallinn Administrative Court, and interim relief was granted to the Lõpe, Virtsu and Metsküla schools. The municipality decided to appeal the decision of the administrative court.

Metsküla School was selected as the School of the Year for this year.

Metsküla school. Source: Rait-Roland Veskemaa/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

10:30

RKIK to swap high calories for more nutrition in EDF food packages

09:43

European Council to focus on migration and Ukraine

09:20

YouTube still Estonians' favorite brand

08:03

State continues to close rural schools, preliminary injunction revoked

07:59

Finance sector: Not much room left for an increase in deposit rates

28.06

Stoltenberg: NATO has the ability to protect all its Allies

28.06

Tartu's Car Free Avenue opens on Thursday

28.06

Ministry rejects request to change Sillamäe street name

28.06

Minister: Estonia's new border more advanced than Lithuania, Poland's

28.06

'Unprecedented' 16 Estonian defense projects receive EU funding

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

26.06

Estonia's startup boom drawing to a close, companies dialing back

28.06

Intense competition has no effect on food prices in Estonia

28.06

Estonia still issuing special visas to Russian citizens Updated

28.06

Tondi crossing and Hobujaama intersection to be closed in Tallinn

28.06

Kallas: Ministry officials who knew about Ida-Viru school issues must go

27.06

Jaak Aaviksoo: Estonia is not doing well

28.06

'Unprecedented' 16 Estonian defense projects receive EU funding

28.06

Minister: Estonia's new border more advanced than Lithuania, Poland's

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: