Municipality of Rõuge suspends plans of reorganizing school network

The municipality of Rõuge withdraws its proposal to reorganize the education sector. According to the mayor, the decision was triggered by the communities' vehement opposition and conflicting views on the reorganization plan.

The plan to reorganize the educational institutions in Rõuge municipality are going ahead; due to the lack of public funding the current education network is unsustainable.

Britt Vahter, the municipality's mayor, said that the next deadline for reorganizing the school network is April 1, 2024, which gives time for more community participation and a more thorough discussion of all issues.

According to the Rõuge municipality, they are also optimistic about the coalition government's proposals to increase financing for rural schools.

"In order to cope a little better with the increase in education costs already this year, the workloads and salaries in all educational institutions of the municipality will be reviewed in collaboration with the directors, and the institutions will be directed to cooperate more with each other," the municipality said.

The council of the troubled municipality of Rõuge has already agreed to merge cultural institutions and libraries. In relation to school network, the question was whether or not to merge management and eliminate the third grade from one of the schools.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!