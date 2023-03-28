Municipality of Rõuge suspends plans of reorganizing school network

News
Britt Vahter.
Britt Vahter. Source: kaader videost, ERR
News

The municipality of Rõuge withdraws its proposal to reorganize the education sector. According to the mayor, the decision was triggered by the communities' vehement opposition and conflicting views on the reorganization plan.

The plan to reorganize the educational institutions in Rõuge municipality are going ahead; due to the lack of public funding the current education network is unsustainable.

Britt Vahter, the municipality's mayor, said that the next deadline for reorganizing the school network is April 1, 2024, which gives time for more community participation and a more thorough discussion of all issues.

According to the Rõuge municipality, they are also optimistic about the coalition government's proposals to increase financing for rural schools.

"In order to cope a little better with the increase in education costs already this year, the workloads and salaries in all educational institutions of the municipality will be reviewed in collaboration with the directors, and the institutions will be directed to cooperate more with each other," the municipality said.

The council of the troubled municipality of Rõuge has already agreed to merge cultural institutions and libraries. In relation to school network, the question was whether or not to merge management and eliminate the third grade from one of the schools.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:02

Research: Estonians are too selective when it comes to sustainable behavior

14:00

Estonian men's football team suffer narrow defeat against Austria

13:21

Defense minister to German media: Europe should not fear Germany rearming

12:45

Belitšev will start receiving Vaher's salary

12:43

Estonia rejects Politico claims, describes them as malicious slander

12:15

Flights between Tartu and Helsinki will not resume before fall

11:39

Municipality of Rõuge suspends plans of reorganizing school network

11:16

Bank of Estonia forecasts slight recession for 2023

11:00

Lithuania plans new electricity grid decoupling test in April

10:51

EU replaces plastic and paper documents with digital identifications

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

24.03

Estonia expels Russian Embassy diplomat declared persona non grata

27.03

Baby seal wanders into private residence's garden

12:43

Estonia rejects Politico claims, describes them as malicious slander

27.03

Mayor: Tallinn's public transport will continue to be free

27.03

Mupo struggling to address illegal sidewalk parking in Tallinn

10:17

Politico: Estonia using EPF to modernize its military

27.03

Maarja Pild: Supreme Court ruling in Hunt case a significant one

27.03

New coalition aims to sign agreement on April 10

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: