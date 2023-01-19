Viivika Allas named Estonian doctor of the year

Viivika Allas.
Viivika Allas. Source: Jürgen Randma
Viivika Allas, a family doctor who works in Võru County in South Estonia, has been presented with the doctor of the year award 2022.

The recognition takes note of Allas' long-term work in Rõuge municipality.

The award came as a surprise to Allas, who has been in the job for 18 years and said that the title belonged to all family doctors in the country.

"It doesn't matter where you work – in Tallinn, Tartu, in the countryside etc. – the job is the same everywhere. You work with a patient and work on their issues, the job remains the same," she said.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

