Government amends plan for redistribution of local government revenues

News
Madis Kallas.
Madis Kallas. Source: Raigo Pajula/Office of the President
News

On Thursday, the government deliberated the draft Income Tax Act presented by Minister of Regional Affairs Madis Kallas (SDE) and modified the original allocation principles for income tax to local governments.

Kallas said that the government revised the proposed income tax rates after receiving feedback from every party involved.

The transfer from income tax to the equalization fund has decreased by 25 percent: from €11.1 million to €8.2 million.

In addition, the income tax rate on state pensions was reduced from 3 percent to 2.5 percent, while the income tax rate on all other income increased from 11.78 percent to 11.89 percent.

According to the amendment, local government income tax receipts from state pensions will increase by €16.3 million, while income tax receipts from other sources will decrease by €24.7 million. The remaining disparity will be transferred to the fund for equalization.

"The modifications are necessary to assist municipalities in a dire economic circumstance. The funds that will be added to the state budget in 2024 cannot be used to increase the revenue base of local governments due to the exceedingly precarious state of public finances. There are plans to increase the equalization fund, but this will be accomplished through a revenue redistribution," he said, adding that the only option available at this time is for wealthy municipalities to lend a hand to more disadvantaged ones.

After endorsing Kallas' plan, the goverment voted to send it to the Riigikogu for discussion.

"We plan to continue discussions with local authorities in the form of several working groups from June until the end of the year, both in terms of the number of kindergarten places and the resulting pressure on the municipalities of Harju and Tartu," he said.

Kallas also emphasized that solutions will be developed for situations in which rural schools, libraries and community centers are unable to remain open. This is the first step toward alleviating the condition of the communities who are currently experiencing the most difficulty, he said.

"In accordance with the government coalition's agreement, we will continue to pursue comprehensive and long-term solutions for all local governments. We expect to begin implementing more substantial and systematic reforms in 2025, and we will have more time to plan for their execution," the minister said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:56

Kallas: NATO's new plan moves from deterrence to defense Updated

18:30

Health Board lifts water restrictions for majority of Kuressaare

17:41

How did Tallinn Utilitas enter deal that led to sale of its shares?

16:48

Government amends plan for redistribution of local government revenues

16:15

New residential subsidies available for replacing old stoves

15:58

Gallery: Rainforest pavilion completed at Tallinn Zoo

15:44

Economist: Interest rates might climb even higher

15:05

Sanctions exception made for Russian students, doctors, scientists

14:27

Allan Aksiim: Diverse perspectives from the Lennart Meri Conference

14:07

Ex-Prime minister Dmitry Medvedev: Baltic States 'belong' to Russia

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.05

EC predicts only Estonia and Sweden to be in recession in Europe

17.05

Whistleblower: Eesti 200 MP was aware of misuse of Slava Ukraini funds Updated

17.05

Linnahall – What is to be done?

14:07

Ex-Prime minister Dmitry Medvedev: Baltic States 'belong' to Russia

17.05

FT: Kallas pleads with local companies to stop trade with Russia

17.05

Tallinn to lay down new land tax rates

17.05

Estonia's MFA, embassies fly rainbow flags to support LGBT+ community

16.05

Latvia to revert to historic name when referring to Kaliningrad exclave

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: