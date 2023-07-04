Court revokes preliminary protection of third rural school in one district

Blackboard.
Blackboard. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
The Tallinn District Court has decided to revoke the preliminary injunction against Lõpe School in the rural municipality of Lääneranna. The district court reached the same conclusion regarding Metsküla and Virtsu schools last week.

Pärnu Postimees reported that the district court believes the Lääneranna municipality attempted an acceptable balance between the accessibility of education for children and the municipality's financial commitments. According to the initial conclusions of the court, there are no obvious errors in assessing these issues.

Jane Mets, head of education for the rural municipality of Lääneranna, said that the municipality will begin determining where the pupils of Metsküla, Lõpe and a portion of Virtsu school will continue their education.

Metsküla and Lõpe schools will close in the fall; Virtsu will become a four-year high school, and Varbla and Koonga will become six-year high schools in the fall of 2024.

Local parents who objected to the judgment filed an appeal with the Tallinn Administrative Court and the schools of Lõpe, Virtsu and Metsküla were granted preliminary interim relief. The municipality decided to appeal the decision of the administrative court.

--

Editor: Merili Nael, Kristina Kersa

Source: Pärnu Postimees

