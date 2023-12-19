Ministry: 843 births registered in Estonia in November

A total of 843 births were registered in Estonia in the month of November, down slightly on November 2022's figure of 850, the interior ministry reports.

The ministry's population department reports that of the 843 live births registered, 462 were boys, compared with 381 girls.

For the 11 months, January to November, 9,952 births have been registered in Estonia, down 8 percent on the same period in 2022 (10,804 births).

Over 11 months of 2023, 5,064 boys were born, and 4,888 girls, the ministry says.

Nine pairs of twins were registered born in November alone; four pairs of girls, three pairs of boys and two mixed pairs.

By region, Tallinn (276 births) and Harju County (140 births) as the most populous part of the country posted close to half the total for November.

Tartu County registered 97 births in November.

For the rest of the country by region, the figures were: Pärnu County 59, Ida-Viru County 53, Viljandi County 33, Järva County 28, Saaremaa 26, Võru County 25, Lääne-Viru County 24, Rapla County 19, Jõgeva County 18, Põlva County 16, Valga County 15, Lääne County 8 and Hiiumaa 6.

The most popular girls' first names in November were Olivia, Saara and Sofia (seven cases) and Eliise and Mia (five each). The most commonly chosen boys' names were: Sebastian (eight cases), Adrian, Gustav and Rasmus (six) and David, Hugo and Karl (five).

Marriages

In November, 325 marriages (down from 398 in November 2022) were concluded, the interior ministry says. Thirteen of these were conducted by notaries; seven by members of the clergy.

218 marriages were dissolved in November, down from 241 in November 2022.

Deaths

1,354 deaths were registered in November, compared with 1,401 for the same month last year.

Names

187 people took new names in November (up from 175 in November 2022): 47 took new first names, 121 changed their second names, and 19 changed both their first and last names.

Population statistics and changes in the demographic situation can be commented on and explained by state agency Statistics Estonia, the interior ministry says.

